Lauren London Celebrates The Birthday Of Her & Nipsey Hussle's Son Kross

The 'ATL' actress shows love to her "Little Prince."

(AllHipHop News) Before his passing in 2019, Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom) was raising a child with his longtime girlfriend Lauren London. Kross Asghedom is now four years old.

London celebrated Kross's August 31 birthday with a heartfelt post on social media. The actress who is best known for roles in ATL, This Christmas, and The Game posted a photo of her son holding his fist in the air along with a personalized caption.

"My Little Prince. Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss. 💙✨," wrote Lauren on her Instagram page. Nipsey Hussle's own birthday was just two weeks ago.

Fans, friends, and loved ones of the Grammy-nominated emcee paid tribute to his life and art on August 15. London expressed, "Best friend. Twin Flame. Greatest Teacher. Beautiful Strong Vessel. The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. 'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie."