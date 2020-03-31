AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle On One Year Of His Death

AllHipHop Staff

Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend Lauren London shared some kind words about the late rapper, who was slaying one year ago.

(AllHipHop News) Lauren London led tributes to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on Tuesday as she marked the first anniversary of his death.

Sharing a picture of herself and the late rapper, who was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles last year, on her Instagram page, Lauren wrote: "Time is deceptive. It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again."

Adding that her children, the three-year-old son of Nipsey and her 10-year-old son from a previous relationship with Lil Wayne, have "carried me this far," Lauren continued: "As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you. Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."

Concluding her emotional tribute, Lauren promised to make Nipsey, real name Ermias Asghedom, proud, and wrote: "Until we are together again.... I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already)."

Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, T.I. and YG were among the other stars paying tribute to Nipsey on the anniversary of his passing, with DJ Khaled writing on his Twitter page: "Bless up @nipseyhussle ICON @nipseyhussle INSPIRATION TO ALL OF US THE MARATHON CONTINUES LONG LIVE @nipseyhussle Grateful for your friendship THE HIGHEST HUMAN ACT IS TO INSPIRE."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Prepared To Free Tekashi 6ix9ine Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be free from prison today thanks to the coronavirus and a big co-sign from the judge overseeing his case.

GrouchyGreg

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PetefromtheHs

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck D And Flavor Flav Are Back Together In Public Enemy After A "Great Hoax"

Chuck D reveals in exclusive new interview that the Flavor Flave "break-up" was really a social experiment about the media.

ChuckCreekmur

by

JDD

Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MattBane

Drake, J Cole And The Weeknd Granted Dying 11-Year-Old's Wish

Drake, J Cole and The Weeknd did their part to help a terminally ill 11-year-old fulfill his dying wish.

AllHipHop Staff

Killer Mike Recalls Making Money Off Being Called Out In Clinton Campaign Emails

The ATL MC thanks the DNC for the name-drop in the WikiLeaks-published hacks.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rihanna Says UK Is Just As Racist As America

Rihanna says the UK is just the "same" as the United States when it comes to race relations.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Watch The Trailer For Quibi’s 'When The Streetlights Go On' Featuring Queen Latifah

Go back to the 1990s for the murder mystery “movie in chapters.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Nas X Jokes On April Fools' Day About Never Being Gay

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker was looking for "the hoes."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears The Worst As Coronavirus Spreads In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine's current facility has five inmates quarantined, with three inmates awaiting test results and the rapper is terrified, so he's asking a judge to release him immediately!

GrouchyGreg

by

MattBane