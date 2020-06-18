Lauryn Hill Joins Superfly's "Small Business Live" Virtual Concert

DJ Jazzy Jeff was tapped to host the event.

(AllHipHop News) Lauryn Hill will be part of the lineup for Superfly's "Small Business Live." The virtual concert is a philanthropic music experience that supports minority-owned small businesses across the country.

Besides Ms. Hill, the event will include appearances by 2 Chainz, T-Pain, Luke James, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Chicano Batman, Bam Marley, and more. DJ Jazzy Jeff is set to host. Each act committed to support a small business of their choosing.

"Small Business Live" will stream on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, LinkedIn for Small Business, Twitter, LiveXLive, and Bustle Digital Group's publications from 4-10 pm ET. All proceeds will be donated to Accion Opportunity Fund, the non-profit that provides 90% of their loans to small businesses founded by women and people of color.

Viewers will be able to donate to the Accion Opportunity Fund by texting “SmallBiz” to 707070. Plus, charitable funds will be accepted during "Small Business Live" by donating at smallbiz.live before and after the livestream through June 26.