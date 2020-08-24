AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lauryn Hill Performs For Louis Vuitton Men’s SS21 Shanghai Show

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LV's traveling presentation is expected to hit Tokyo in September.

(AllHipHop News) Ms. Lauryn Hill was booked to run through songs as part of the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show. The 21-minute visual was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and recorded on July 31 at MLH Studio in New Jersey.

The Grammy winner's black-and-white video featured cuts off her classic 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh stated, "Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse."

Hill also performed Guarding the Gates which appeared on Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. Plus, the former Fugees member sang her 2014 single "Black Rage" which was released in response to the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by then-police officer Darren Wilson.

This year has seen Lauryn Hill show up on Teyana Taylor's The Album studio LP. Ms. Hill is also credited as an artist on fellow music icon Mariah Carey's recently released song "Save The Day" which will live on the forthcoming The Rarities album.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Live Virtual Concert

This will be the Houston Hottie's first performance since the shooting incident in July.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Brandy & Monica To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators will face off live from Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott & Christopher Nolan Talk “The Plan” Single Off The 'Tenet' Soundtrack

The John David Washington-led film is expected to hit theaters next month.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Dolph's 'Rich Slave' Album Debuts In The Top 5

Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's respective posthumous LPs continue to do well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check Out Kendrick Lamar's Tribute To Kobe Bryant In New Nike Ad

Fans around the world mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Mosey And Crew Busted With Arsenal Of Weapons

Lil Mosey and his crew got caught in Burbank, California with a stash of weapons.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

PharoahFreeze

St.. Louis Hip-Hop Producer Charged In Connection To Sweetie Pie's Murder Plot

A producer who worked on some of Nelly's biggest albums has been caught in a murder-for-hire plot involving one of the owners of Sweetie Pie's restaurant.

Kershaw St. Jawnson