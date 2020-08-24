Lauryn Hill Performs For Louis Vuitton Men’s SS21 Shanghai Show

LV's traveling presentation is expected to hit Tokyo in September.

(AllHipHop News) Ms. Lauryn Hill was booked to run through songs as part of the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show. The 21-minute visual was directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and recorded on July 31 at MLH Studio in New Jersey.

The Grammy winner's black-and-white video featured cuts off her classic 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh stated, "Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse."

Hill also performed Guarding the Gates which appeared on Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack. Plus, the former Fugees member sang her 2014 single "Black Rage" which was released in response to the uprising in Ferguson, Missouri after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by then-police officer Darren Wilson.

This year has seen Lauryn Hill show up on Teyana Taylor's The Album studio LP. Ms. Hill is also credited as an artist on fellow music icon Mariah Carey's recently released song "Save The Day" which will live on the forthcoming The Rarities album.