Lauryn Hill's Daughter Compares Singer To An Angry Slave Master

(AllHipHop News) Lauryn Hill's eldest daughter has gone public with the "trauma" she suffered growing up with her strict mother, likening the hip-hop star's disciplinary methods to "slave" beatings.

Model Selah Marley opened up about her tough upbringing in a candid Instagram Live session on Monday, revealing she struggled growing up without her musician father, Rohan Marley, around, and then had to deal with allegedly violent spankings from singer/rapper Lauryn Hill.

"Honestly guys, I'm just hurting. I can't even front that I'm not," she shared in the two-hour long session.

"I've been hurting for so much of my life and so much of my life has been me avoiding how much I'm really hurting just from the circumstances."

Opening up about her relationship with her mother, Selah insisted Lauryn Hill is "an amazing woman" but claimed her way of keeping her children in line was often through physical abuse.

"She would spank us to no avail," Selah said. "She was just very angry. So, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally not easy to talk to and then half the time we didn't live with her. I lived with my grandparents half the time... It's crazy, I'm playing this trauma back in my head as I speak to you."

Selah recalled how Hill would have one of her kids "go get the belt" whenever she or one of her siblings misbehaved, and would hold them up by their hands so they were hanging "as she beat us."

"Literally, just like that," she detailed. "And then the threats, the constant threats (of beatings)... That belt, man. That's that slave s##t. That was some slavery s##t."

However, Selah admits many black parents during that time "were on that s##t", and the beatings weren't as severe when she became a teen.

Lauryn Hill, a mother of six, has yet to respond to her daughter's comments.