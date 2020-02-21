LaVar Ball Launches A New And Improved Big Baller Brand

The Ball dad takes a crack at relaunching their troubled apparel line, hoping the big ball money gods will smile on him.

(AllHipHop News) You thought they were gone, but like a stray cat you tried to starve away from your front porch (sorry PETA), they are back.

LaVar Ball and his family return to our attention by relaunching the Big Baller Brand’s website and selling 48 brand spanking new merch items for their fans to cop.

The Ball family took the world by storm as the bunch who could boast that all of their children were extraordinary athletes, groomed to take the national and international basketball world by storm: Lonzo Ball plays from the New Orleans Pelicans, LaMelo Ball will probably get drafted this year and LiAngelo played in the Junior Basketball Association and overseas (after getting kicked out of school for shoplifting).

“The Big Baller Brand is BACK and better than ever! Over the past year, my team and I have been working diligently to expand Big Baller Brand and improve the overall customer experience,” Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar Ball said in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website BigBallerBrandInc.com. I want to thank our loyal fans for patiently waiting for the relaunch and continuing to grow with our family!”

Will they be better than ever?

When we last heard from Triple B, we felt bamboozled by the over-prized, weirdly stylized and unreliably shipped products that clouded by organizational mismanagement.

Basically, for all the talk about being Big Ballers, the Balls had no clue on how to get that bread with their business. Last year, the Balls shut the business down when they fired the company’s co-founder, Alan Foster.

According to the USA Today, the basketball family patriarch accused Foster of embezzling millions of dollars from his and Lonzo Ball’s personal accounts— resulting in an entire shut-down of the business and severing of the relationship.

It is also important to note that none of the three boys with the star power are listed as being associated with the new company.

Big Baller Brand apparel for men, women, and children includes shirts, sweatshirts, shoes, and hats.

Let’s see if they will be "better than before as if that was possible..." their "competition... leave them in the hospital!"