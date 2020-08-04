Leaked Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Death Sparks More Outrage

Someone leaked bodycam footage of two of the officers who were on the scene when George Floyd died, and it shows how brutal the officers treated him.

(AllHipHop News) More footage has been leaked from a different angle, showing the very last moments of George Floyd’s life.

While no one knows who is responsible for the two videos being made public, we surely know who is upset now that they are out.

Two bodycam videos have been released showing the slain rapper begging for his life, pleading for the officers to show a little compassion and the callous way the men in blue on the scene treated him during his last moments alive on earth.

The bodycam videos are from former Minneapolis Police Department officers Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng, who are facing aiding and abetting second-degree murder for letting former cop Derek Chauvin kneel on George Floyd's neck for almost nine-minute straight and killing him.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder charge and being held on a $1.25 million bail.

On Lane’s video, viewers can watch an officer put a gun up toward Floyd, as they try to push him into an SUV. Also on the video, shows the cop yelling at him to “Stop falling down,” as Floyd cries out “I’m claustrophobic.”

From Kueng’s video, viewers have the closest view of his actual death. You can hear his breath and sob, gasping for air— as he heartbreakingly says “Please, I can’t breathe.” It is there that you hear a cop say, “Relax. You can breathe fine, you're talking fine.”

The video does show Kueng, a man of color and a rookie on the force, checks his pulse. According to the prosecutor, he was not able to find one.

Now, people are wondering just when the video from Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin's body cameras will be released.

Others are worried about protests starting back up again over the footage.