Leaked Bodycam Footage Of George Floyd's Death Sparks More Outrage

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Someone leaked bodycam footage of two of the officers who were on the scene when George Floyd died, and it shows how brutal the officers treated him.

(AllHipHop News) More footage has been leaked from a different angle, showing the very last moments of George Floyd’s life.

While no one knows who is responsible for the two videos being made public, we surely know who is upset now that they are out.

Two bodycam videos have been released showing the slain rapper begging for his life, pleading for the officers to show a little compassion and the callous way the men in blue on the scene treated him during his last moments alive on earth.

The bodycam videos are from former Minneapolis Police Department officers Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng, who are facing aiding and abetting second-degree murder for letting former cop Derek Chauvin kneel on George Floyd's neck for almost nine-minute straight and killing him.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder charge and being held on a $1.25 million bail.

On Lane’s video, viewers can watch an officer put a gun up toward Floyd, as they try to push him into an SUV. Also on the video, shows the cop yelling at him to “Stop falling down,” as Floyd cries out “I’m claustrophobic.”

From Kueng’s video, viewers have the closest view of his actual death. You can hear his breath and sob, gasping for air— as he heartbreakingly says “Please, I can’t breathe.” It is there that you hear a cop say, “Relax. You can breathe fine, you're talking fine.”

The video does show Kueng, a man of color and a rookie on the force, checks his pulse. According to the prosecutor, he was not able to find one.

Now, people are wondering just when the video from Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin's body cameras will be released.

Others are worried about protests starting back up again over the footage.

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Lil Yachty Reacts To His "Bayang" TikTok Video Going Viral

The 'Lil Boat 3' creator tweets his thoughts about the online attention.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Kanye West Chooses Spiritual Advisor As His Vice-President

The billionaire rapper chose one of his spiritual advisors as his second in command as he petitions to get on the Arkansas ballot.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Logic’s Scores Second-Highest Sales Week Of His Career With 'No Pressure'

The Kid LAROI breaks onto the Billboard 200 chart.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Questions Instagram Flagging His Post For Bullying & Harassment

"Ok time to take a break from IG."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

U.K. Music Stars Want To End Racism After Wiley’s Anti-Semitic Rant

In the aftermath of Wiley's racist commentary, the UK music industry joined forces in penning an open letter, calling an end to racism.

Maria Myraine

by

LoudPaq_P

Wyclef Jean Explains Why He Wants To Take Part In A 'Verzuz' With Will.i.am

The Haitian-American musician suggests Jimmy Iovine viewed Black Eyed Peas as Interscope's version of the Fugees.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)