AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

"Lean On Me" Creator Bill Withers Dead At 81

AllHipHop Staff

The singer who gave us the classic song "Lean On Me" has died at the age of 81.

(AllHipHop News) Bill Withers has died at the age of 81.

The soul legend, responsible for hits including "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," "Just the Two of Us," and "Ain’t No Sunshine," died on Monday (March 30th) from heart complications, his family told the Associated Press on Friday (April 3rd).

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the Withers’ family statement read.

“As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

The three-time Grammy Award winner had a string of hits in the early 1970s, including "Lean On Me," which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972.

The track, which talks of supporting others through difficult times has become something of an anthem during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions online.

Withers’ songs have become hugely popular classics but he withdrew from making music in 1985. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Stevie Wonder.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and children, Todd and Kori.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YNW Melly Files For Early Release After Reportedly Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Will the double murder suspect get to go home?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sin_bk

Mozzy Looks Into His Own Mental Health With 'Untreated Trauma' Web Series

The 'Beyond Bulletproof' album creator opens up about the death of his grandmother.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

$MKingpin

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Police Escort From Prison To Start House Arrest

The rap star needed some protection now that he is "free" to serve the rest of his prison sentence on house arrest.

GrouchyGreg

by

Sin_bk

Royce Da 5'9" Postpones "The Allegory Tour" & Performs For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series

The Hip Hop veteran runs through his tracks inside the video service’s Brooklyn studio.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future Releases 'Beast Mode' Mixtape To All Digital Streaming Platforms

The Freebandz leader presents his Zaytoven-produced classic on DSPs for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

No More Kids For Kim Kardashian As Quarantine Life Closes In

Kanye West can forget about having any more kids with Kim Kardashian, thanks to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

G-Eazy Taps Tyga & Tory Lanez For NSFW "Still Be Friends" Music Video

Vixen Angels Ariana Marie, Mia Malkova, Ivy Wolfe, and Vicki Chase make cameos in the clip.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Drake Drops The Official Music Video For "Toosie Slide"

Watch Champagne Papi dance around his Toronto mansion.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Westside Gunn Drops Tracklisting For "Pray for Paris"

Westside Gunn's new album "Pray for Paris" is evidence the Griselda crew is here to stay.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

hiphopza