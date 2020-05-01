AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

LeBron James Co-Signs Lil Baby As The "Youngest MVP Since Derrick Rose"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Emotionally Scarred" rhymer presents additional tracks for the 'My Turn (Deluxe)' album.

(AllHipHop News) Quality Control Music's Lil Baby already scored his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year when My Turn opened with 197,000 first-week units. Nine weeks later, he's back with more music.

My Turn (Deluxe) turned up on March 1. The extended version of the Gold-certified project has six additional tracks including "We Paid" with 42 Dugg of Baby's 4PF record label. The original LP featured Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

It was not enough for Baby to just gift his fans with new songs. He also published the music video for "Emotionally Scarred." In the visuals, the words "STAY HOME" are projected on the wall as a message to his followers to practice social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Lil Baby became one of Twitter's trending topics after the release of My Turn (Deluxe). Even Los Angeles Lakers All-Star, and amateur music critic, LeBron James co-signed the 25-year-old southerner as a Most Valuable Player of the rap game.

On Friday morning, NBA Twitter personality Cuffs The Legend tweeted, "Lil Baby is the youngest MVP since Derrick Rose. This kid is special." James replied to his associate by stating, "FACTS!!!!!!!!!!! 1,000%" Lil Baby then retweeted LBJ's endorsement.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

GrouchyGreg

by

Baby B

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Nolan Strong

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

A man broke into Eminem's house and came face to face with the rap star was home this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

aewsucks

Damon Dash Releases B-Roll That Growing Up Hip Hop Producers Edit To Make Him Look Bad

Rap mogul Damon Dash posted a video to prove the executives at WEtv are intentionally making him look bad.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

couponsinworld

Mozzy Explains The Meaning Of ‘Beyond Bulletproof’ Album Title

The independent effort is now available on DSPs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eminem Giving Away Rare Jordans For COVID-19 Relief

Em is stepping up to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

AllHipHop Staff

by

couponsinworld

Drake's 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Showcases Rappers From Atlanta & New York City

The OVO Sound commander is back with a new body of work. 🦉🎵

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

Jayja.