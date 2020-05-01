LeBron James Co-Signs Lil Baby As The "Youngest MVP Since Derrick Rose"

The "Emotionally Scarred" rhymer presents additional tracks for the 'My Turn (Deluxe)' album.

(AllHipHop News) Quality Control Music's Lil Baby already scored his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart earlier this year when My Turn opened with 197,000 first-week units. Nine weeks later, he's back with more music.

My Turn (Deluxe) turned up on March 1. The extended version of the Gold-certified project has six additional tracks including "We Paid" with 42 Dugg of Baby's 4PF record label. The original LP featured Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

It was not enough for Baby to just gift his fans with new songs. He also published the music video for "Emotionally Scarred." In the visuals, the words "STAY HOME" are projected on the wall as a message to his followers to practice social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Lil Baby became one of Twitter's trending topics after the release of My Turn (Deluxe). Even Los Angeles Lakers All-Star, and amateur music critic, LeBron James co-signed the 25-year-old southerner as a Most Valuable Player of the rap game.

On Friday morning, NBA Twitter personality Cuffs The Legend tweeted, "Lil Baby is the youngest MVP since Derrick Rose. This kid is special." James replied to his associate by stating, "FACTS!!!!!!!!!!! 1,000%" Lil Baby then retweeted LBJ's endorsement.