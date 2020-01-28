AllHipHop
Login

LeBron James Releases First Statement About The Passing Of Kobe Bryant

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

"It’s my responsibility to put this sh*t on my back."

(AllHipHop News) The world is still mourning the untimely death of NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. Many celebrities have offered public condolences for the future basketball hall of famer after the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

NBA superstar LeBron James has now shared his thoughts on Bryant (aka Black Mamba). The current Los Angeles Laker posted a message about the former Los Angeles Laker on Instagram. 

James wrote:

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this sh*t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

LeBron passed Kobe for third place on the NBA's all-time career scoring list the day before Bryant's death. Kobe's final tweet was a congratulatory statement about James' recent accomplishment.

Comments
21 Savage Celebrates Winning His First Grammy Award With His Mother
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
BBWQueen
BBWQueenBig ups 💯 Uk, Atl Native
EXCLUSIVE: Gunman Who Shot Up Barclays Center For Tekashi69 Facing 7 Years In Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
Comment
T.I. Pens Heartfelt Letter To His Children In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Kobe Bryant Dies Following Helicopter Crash
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDThis headline is just fucking stupid. I hate it. This hurts so much.
Meek Mill Almost Brawls With Nicki Minaj's Husband
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
13
Last Reply· by
BBWQueen
BBWQueenThey've been pipin dude (KP) as if he's a tough guy...just because he did time and shot somebody. Dude ain't the only…
Rappers React To News Of Kobe Bryant's Death With 13-Year-Old Daughter In Helicopter Crash
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
1
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedRIP to Kobe and all those on that plane. What a sad day.
Nicki Minaj Brother Gets 25-Life For Raping Stepdaughter "Over And Over"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Tomi504Boy
Tomi504BoyGood for him. He got his brother in law who probably understands why he did what he did.
Game Confirms He And 50 Cent Really Wanted To Kill Each Other
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Chopo
ChopoThey had real shootouts though..and clearly you care you came here to comment 🤡
Yo Gotti And Jay-Z Put More Pressure On Mississippi Over Inhumane Treatment Of Inmates
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
esaidshesaid
esaidshesaidHeadline correction: inhumane* I love what these men are doing!
Lil Nas X Releases "Rodeo" Remix Featuring Nas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
michaelburris
michaelburrisYeah its really nice and I have also shared in my blog as well. https://xordcosmetics.com/