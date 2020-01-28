LeBron James Releases First Statement About The Passing Of Kobe Bryant

(AllHipHop News) The world is still mourning the untimely death of NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others. Many celebrities have offered public condolences for the future basketball hall of famer after the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

NBA superstar LeBron James has now shared his thoughts on Bryant (aka Black Mamba). The current Los Angeles Laker posted a message about the former Los Angeles Laker on Instagram.

James wrote:

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this sh*t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾

LeBron passed Kobe for third place on the NBA's all-time career scoring list the day before Bryant's death. Kobe's final tweet was a congratulatory statement about James' recent accomplishment.