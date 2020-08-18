AllHipHop
LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms From 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Maverick Carter helps introduce the jersey the Looney Tunes characters will wear in the sports comedy.

(AllHipHop News) Warner Bros. is set to release a sequel to the classic 1996 live-action/animated film Space Jam. The original movie starred NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Space Jam: A New Legacy will be led by fellow basketball legend LeBron James.

Like the '96 version, Space Jam: A New Legacy also features Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny. Other NBA players are expected to appear in the Malcolm D. Lee-directed motion picture as well.

James will play himself in the movie which is tentatively scheduled to be released in July 2021. The Los Angeles Lakers player provided a glimpse of what moviegoers will see on the big screen next year by previewing the Tune Squad uniforms.

"Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾 #JustkidsfromAKRON👑," wrote James on Instagram.

In the IG video, James's business partner and A New Legacy co-producer Maverick Carter introduced the costume reveal. Carter stated, "We wanted to give you all a sneak peek at our family, our leader Mr. LeBron James in his very new uniform that he is wearing representing the Tune Squad that will be seen in the movie."

Michael Jordan's Space Jam made $230 million at the worldwide box office. The film's soundtrack included songs by Hip Hop artists like B-Real, Coolio, Method Man, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, and Salt-N-Pepa.

