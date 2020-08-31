AllHipHop
LeBron James's Son Bronny James Joins FaZe Clan Esports Organization

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"FaZe Bronny" is now in the same company as Offset and Ben Simmons.

(AllHipHop News) NBA hopeful Bronny James is the latest celebrity to partner with FaZe Clan. The Esports organization announced the son of current Los Angeles Laker/future Hall of Famer LeBron James as its newest member on Sunday.

"He's got n̶e̶x̶t̶ now. Join us in welcoming Bronny James to FaZe Clan 👑," read a tweet from FC's official Twitter account. The gaming powerhouse also introduced the 15-year-old Sierra Canyon High School student as "FaZe Bronny" with a video montage.

The younger James has over 320,000 followers on Twitch. His page on the popular streaming platform includes footage of him playing NBA 2K and other games. He also has 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 4.3 million followers on TikTok.

Besides Bronny James, the FaZe Clan roster includes other athletes such as Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Rappers Miles "Lil Yachty" McCollum and Royce "Ugly God" Rodriguez are also associated with FaZe.

In addition, Hip Hop star Kiari "Offset" Cephus of the Migos is a Faze Clan content creator as well as an investor in the company. Earlier this year, Offset and Faze donated $50,000 to the American Cancer Society. 

