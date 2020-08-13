AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lecrae Announces 'Restoration' Virtual Release Party & Livestream Performance

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

#ThisIsNotTheEnd

(AllHipHop News) On September 3, Lecrae will host an album release party on the live streaming platform Set.Live. The Grammy-winning Hip Hop artist is dropping his ninth studio album, Restoration, on August 21.

"The journey to Restoration has been one full of pivots," says Lecrae. "Between COVID-19, the protest, and even returning to my home at Reach Records, every part of this journey has been an experience, and I’m so glad y’all are still riding with me. I’m so excited to come out of quarantine and bring the songs to life!"

He continues, "There’s nothing like live performance! This will be the first time you’ll get to see me perform all the songs from Restoration, and I’ll have the classics on deck too! You don’t want to miss the Restoration Album Release Party! Big things to come #ThisIsNotTheEnd!"

The Restoration event is being described as an "intimate virtual experience" which will allow viewers to watch Lecrae and interact with him using Set.Live’s engagement tools. His supporters will be able to submit questions to the artist, and his fans can vote on encore song selections.

"We are excited to launch Set.Live, giving touring artists an enhanced digital stage to continue entertaining their fans,” says MAX Chief Operating Officer, Steve Fullbright. “With this new platform, we’re able to offer a unique live music experience to music fans, artists, and brands in a premium digital setting."

Lecrae's Restoration Album Release Party is scheduled for September 3 at 8:30 pm ET. Standard tickets as well as Gold, Platinum, and VIP options are available at the Set.Live website. The upgraded packages include a signed commemorative event poster, a personalized video message from Lecrae, a meet & greet + Q&A session, and one-on-one virtual photo opportunities with Lecrae. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

The Lox Lineup Superproducers For New Album "Living Off Xperience"

The Lox will be dropping a brand new album this month and fans cannot wait.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" Projected To Debut At No. 1 With Huge First-Week Units

The internet-breaking music video for the track has over 81 million views on YouTube.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Marsss

The Lox Announce New 'Living Off Xperience' Album & Limited-Edition Podcast

A track featuring DMX is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Lauryn Hill's Daughter Compares Singer To An Angry Slave Master

Lauryn Hill's oldest daughter has gone public about her "angry" mom who she said abused her like she was a slave...

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

Rubi Rose Follows Up "Wap" Cameo With "He In His Feelings" Music Video

After getting a co-sign from Cardi B, the rap newcomer is delivering her own visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)