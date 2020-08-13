Lecrae Announces 'Restoration' Virtual Release Party & Livestream Performance

#ThisIsNotTheEnd

(AllHipHop News) On September 3, Lecrae will host an album release party on the live streaming platform Set.Live. The Grammy-winning Hip Hop artist is dropping his ninth studio album, Restoration, on August 21.

"The journey to Restoration has been one full of pivots," says Lecrae. "Between COVID-19, the protest, and even returning to my home at Reach Records, every part of this journey has been an experience, and I’m so glad y’all are still riding with me. I’m so excited to come out of quarantine and bring the songs to life!"

He continues, "There’s nothing like live performance! This will be the first time you’ll get to see me perform all the songs from Restoration, and I’ll have the classics on deck too! You don’t want to miss the Restoration Album Release Party! Big things to come #ThisIsNotTheEnd!"

The Restoration event is being described as an "intimate virtual experience" which will allow viewers to watch Lecrae and interact with him using Set.Live’s engagement tools. His supporters will be able to submit questions to the artist, and his fans can vote on encore song selections.

"We are excited to launch Set.Live, giving touring artists an enhanced digital stage to continue entertaining their fans,” says MAX Chief Operating Officer, Steve Fullbright. “With this new platform, we’re able to offer a unique live music experience to music fans, artists, and brands in a premium digital setting."

Lecrae's Restoration Album Release Party is scheduled for September 3 at 8:30 pm ET. Standard tickets as well as Gold, Platinum, and VIP options are available at the Set.Live website. The upgraded packages include a signed commemorative event poster, a personalized video message from Lecrae, a meet & greet + Q & A session, and one-on-one virtual photo opportunities with Lecrae.