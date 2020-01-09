AllHipHop
Lecrae's "Get Back Right" Selected For NFL's "Song Of The Season" Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Proceeds will help fund the Inspire Change social justice initiative.

(AllHipHop News) Reach Records co-owner Lecrae was named as the third artist to be featured in the NFL's “Songs of the Season." The Grammy award-winning emcee's "Get Back Right" (off his joint album, Let the Trap Say Amen, with producer Zaytoven) will play during the league's playoff games.

“Throughout my entire career, I have always hoped that my music would inspire and uplift,” says Lecrae. “It is an amazing honor to partner with the NFL and its Inspire Change initiative to combine our platforms to change the communities we call home.”

Last September, New York City rapper SASH's “What Would a Champion Do?” was the first “Songs of the Season” selection. Detroit spitter Royce Da 5’9”'s “Black Savage” was added to the series in November. 

All revenue generated from "Songs of the Season" will support the National Football League's Inspire Change. The social justice initiative focuses on areas of education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

“The ‘Songs of the Season’ initiative is just one of the ways we shine a light on the great work NFL players and clubs continue to do as it relates to social justice,” states Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “An award-winning musician and adamant social justice supporter such as Lecrae is a perfect pairing for ‘Songs of the Season’ and will help amplify the great work being done in our communities.”

