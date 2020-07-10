Lecrae To Help Deliver Masks To Atlanta's Fulton County Jail

The "Masks For The People" initiative is looking to assist in protecting incarcerated people, essential workers, protesters, and others.

(AllHipHop News) Back in April, Brian Kemp was one of the first governors in the United States to begin reopening his state's economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Georgia now has over 106,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the amount of people hospitalized by the disease continues to climb.

The Atlanta metropolitan counties of Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Cobb have recorded some of the highest numbers of coronavirus infections in the state. Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms even revealed that she and some of her family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, at least 750 prisoners and 267 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There are reportedly around 54,000 people incarcerated in the state's prison system with over 10,500 employees at the correctional facilities.

Hip Hop artist Lecrae is looking to offer a helping hand to some of the most vulnerable citizens in the Atlanta area. The two-time Grammy Award winner/head of Reach Records is set to deliver protective masks to incarcerated individuals at the Fulton County Jail.

"When my album Anomaly came out, it was released independently on my label, Reach Records, and went to #1. My first show was at Rikers Island in New York. This partnership with Mask For the People is faith in action, a vital extension of restoration, and yet another opportunity to be able to serve our fam on the inside who have been overlooked," says Lecrae.

He continues, "In order to begin restoration or rehabilitation first you have to show that you care. This is my way of saying I care about you, I see you, and want to see you healthy and whole. A two-year sentence shouldn’t become a death sentence. Regardless of their circumstances, how ugly it is, this is not the end!”

Lecrae is joining with Pastor Michael McBride (Director of Urban Strategies & Live Free Campaign) and Billy M. Honor (Director of the New Georgia Project’s “Loose The Chains” program) in providing the first batch of masks and sanitizers to the Fulton County Jail on July 10 at 1 pm.

A special amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be set aside for families of the incarcerated once visitation restrictions are lifted. Remaining hand sanitizers will be distributed to protesters, the homeless population, and other communities directly impacted by COVID-19.

"When we launched this partnership with June 1st, Lecrae and Masks For the People forged a mission synergy which has literally been life giving. His message of restoration was a perfect fit as we targeted jails and prisons across the country in need of masks and sanitizer,” states Pastor McBride. “Collectively we raised almost $50,000 which provided tens of thousands of masks and sanitizer to currently and formerly incarcerated loved ones.”

Previously, Lecrae partnered with Love Beyond Walls to establish portable hand washing stations around Atlanta for homeless and displaced people. The 40-year-old, Houston-raised Christian actually helped assemble the sinks in various sites around the city.

"Bringing restoration to displaced and forgotten has always been a part of my DNA. It was an honor to join Terence Lester and my good friends at Love Beyond Walls as we kicked off the ‘Love Sinks In’ campaign!" expressed Lecrae. "Together we distributed 15 portable handwashing basins for the homeless and displaced in the Atlanta Metro Area. I’m proud to share that now there are over 50 sinks throughout Atlanta and the campaign has expanded to over 20 cities across the nation."