Lee Daniels "Heartbroken" Over Abrupt Ending Of "Empire"

AllHipHop Staff

Lee Daniels is holding on to hope that he may be able to film the finale of "Empire" someday soon.

(AllHipHop News) Bosses at hit Fox TV show "Empire" are hoping to resume production after the coronavirus lockdown and shoot the ending they'd originally planned to air.

In separate statements, "Empire" creators and executive producers Lee Daniels and Danny Strong addressed the abrupt ending of their show, explaining that while the 18th episode of "Empire’s" sixth season, airing on April 21st will be its last for the foreseeable future, they hope production may be resumed one day to give it the send-off it deserves.

"I’m heartbroken we aren’t getting to shoot the finale we wanted - at least not yet," said Daniels.

“We had an ending for the series planned that we all loved, and hopefully someday we’ll be able to film it and give the series its proper conclusion," Strong added. “The episode airing on April 21 was never meant to be the series finale, but due to current events it will likely be the last one our fans will see for a while."

According to Deadline, the episode has been re-edited to include footage from episode 19, which was halfway through filming when the COVID-19 crisis struck.

"Empire," which stars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, already had to be changed when key original cast member Jussie Smollett abruptly exited last season amid legal drama following an allegedly staged hate crime incident.

