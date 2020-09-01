LeToya Luckett Recalls Being Homeless After Destiny's Child Split

The 'Friends & Family Hustle' star talks about overcoming a turbulent time in her life.

(AllHipHop News) The legendary Destiny's Child first burst onto the national music scene in 1997 with the song "No, No, No (Part 2)" featuring Wyclef Jean. At the time, the teenage girl group was comprised of four members.

A large section of the world was first introduced to DC as Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. By early 2000, Roberson and Luckett were replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin. Lawsuits and media spin followed.

Regular Billboard hits and a lineup change in the middle of Grammy season sparked enough interest and controversy to catapult Destiny's Child to superstar status without LaTavia and LeToya. Farrah Franklin later parted ways with the group as well.

LeToya Luckett would eventually find her footing as a solo artist and actress. According to the currently pregnant "Torn" vocalist, she and the other Destiny's Child alumnae are on good terms today. However, Luckett did explain how being expelled from DC had a serious impact on her livelihood.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, after DC I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was about 18 years old, and I hadn’t lived as a normal teenager. I hadn’t gone to college," said Luckett during an Instagram Live stream on Sunday where she discussed current events and faith. "Even coming out of that, I wasn’t the most secure person because I was so used to having a team mentality. To think of going out on my own was very terrifying."

She continued, "The thought of singing made me angry. I didn’t believe I had a voice. I didn’t believe I could sing. I didn’t believe that I would ever return to the music industry. Make a long story short, after surrendering and getting to know God on a whole other level... I learned to surrender, get out of my own way, stop living in fear, and allow Him to direct my path.”

Apparently, LeToya Luckett was even homeless at a certain point in her life. The cast member of VH1's T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle reality show fought back tears as she recalled some troubling times following her stint with Destiny's Child and before landing an acting role in the Preacher's Kid movie.

"During my journey, I was staying at people’s house. I never told these stories before. I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album [2006's LeToya]. Not a lot of nights, but a few," admitted the 39-year-old entertainer. "I was staying in hotels. I couldn't really afford anything else. I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwavable [Top Ramen] oodles of noodles."