AllHipHop
Login

Lifetime's 'Hopelessly In Love' To Look Into The Romantic Lives Of The Notorious B.I.G. & Left Eye

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Will you be watching the forthcoming limited television event?

(AllHipHop News) The Lifetime network is set to delve into notable celebrity relationships in the new docuseries Hopelessly In Love. Two prominent Hip Hop romances from the 1990s will be among the subjects explored in individual two-hour programs.

A description of Hopelessly In Love reads, in part:

Featuring deeply emotional new interviews, and never-before-seen footage, each installment will be an impassioned journey through the intense ups and downs of a whirlwind romance that was lived in the limelight. Untold secrets will be revealed on how these star-crossed lovers ended up facing the ultimate tragedy. Docs will cover the tragic romances of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison and others.

Brooklyn rapper Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and R&B singer Faith Evans got married in 1994. The so-called "First Couple of Bad Boy Records" had a tumultuous marriage that included Biggie's affair with Lil Kim and 2Pac's infamous accusations that he had sex with Faith. Wallace was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997 at the age of 24.

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' on-again, off-again relationship with Andre Rison was marred by allegations of infidelity, substance abuse, and physical abuse. The TLC member and the NFL wide receiver became tabloid news fodder in 1994 after Left Eye's arson arrest for burning down their Atlanta mansion. Lopes, 30, died in a 2002 car accident in Honduras.

Lifetime's Hopelessly in Love is scheduled to premiere January 4, 2020, at 9:30 pm ET.

Comments
Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinSkillz has done it again. These rap up's actually show the difference in Black people. The people who really go crazy…
Offset Reacts To Migos Making Barack Obama's "Favorite Music Of 2019" List
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
Rumlokstey
RumloksteyFor MIG(I and II) Category to apply for PMAY scheme Last date was on 31 March 2019. ... How Can one Apply for a House…
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
9
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiWhy not just pay them he made a profit it will cost him nothing to give up a few bucks
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI like Envy but the way he asked the question was maaad disrespectful! It wasn't like she had 1 hit album & completely…
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGot to be a heck of a burden
Did Kanye West Respond To Drake's Viral Interview?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDFunny how rappers say stuff like they always down to battle but when MCs show up at they doorstep they super quiet. Lupe…
Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
melexchi
melexchihttps://thenaijainfo.com/top-10-richest-musician-in-the-world-2019/
Kanye West Celebrates "Sunday Service" On Skid Row
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767McAlister’s Deli Restaurant is the best spot for you to appreciate delicious deli sandwiches and make certain you need…