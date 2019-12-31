Lifetime's 'Hopelessly In Love' To Look Into The Romantic Lives Of The Notorious B.I.G. & Left Eye

(AllHipHop News) The Lifetime network is set to delve into notable celebrity relationships in the new docuseries Hopelessly In Love. Two prominent Hip Hop romances from the 1990s will be among the subjects explored in individual two-hour programs.

A description of Hopelessly In Love reads, in part:

Featuring deeply emotional new interviews, and never-before-seen footage, each installment will be an impassioned journey through the intense ups and downs of a whirlwind romance that was lived in the limelight. Untold secrets will be revealed on how these star-crossed lovers ended up facing the ultimate tragedy. Docs will cover the tragic romances of Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison and others.

Brooklyn rapper Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and R & B singer Faith Evans got married in 1994. The so-called "First Couple of Bad Boy Records" had a tumultuous marriage that included Biggie's affair with Lil Kim and 2Pac's infamous accusations that he had sex with Faith. Wallace was murdered in Los Angeles in 1997 at the age of 24.

Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes' on-again, off-again relationship with Andre Rison was marred by allegations of infidelity, substance abuse, and physical abuse. The TLC member and the NFL wide receiver became tabloid news fodder in 1994 after Left Eye's arson arrest for burning down their Atlanta mansion. Lopes, 30, died in a 2002 car accident in Honduras.

Lifetime's Hopelessly in Love is scheduled to premiere January 4, 2020, at 9:30 pm ET.