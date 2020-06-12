AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality On New Song "The Bigger Picture"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the southern rhymer's reaction to the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has been a hell of a year. A coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession, and civil unrest have dominated the headlines. Despite all of those troubling situations, Lil Baby still managed to reach another level of success as a recording artist this year. 

Thanks to the standard and deluxe versions of his chart-topping My Turn album, Lil Baby has scored 27 songs on the Hot 100 since January. The Atlanta rapper is now using his newfound fame to bring awareness to racial injustice and police brutality.

Baby dropped the song "The Bigger Picture" overnight. The record is a direct response to the anti-police violence, anti-racism protests happening across the globe. "The Bigger Picture" opens with news clips covering George Floyd's murder.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after then-cop Derek Chauvin held his knee on the prone 46-year-old man's neck for nearly nine minutes. #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations broke out in cities around the world, including Atlanta, as people denounced law enforcement's use of excessive force.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay

Justin Bieber & Managers Made Lil Twist Take Drug Charges For Singer

Lil Twist claims Justin Bieber kept him around, just so he could take the criminal charges for the singer's reckless behavior.

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. Disses President Trump Over Juneteenth Troll

T.I. is furious at President Trump's decision to host a rally in Tulsa, where there were once race riots, on Juneteenth, to top it all off.

AllHipHop Staff

R&B Singer Ne-Yo Defends George Floyd Sacrifice Comment

Ne-Yo takes on the critics who slammed his comments during George Floyd's funeral.

AllHipHop Staff

Pharrell Williams Demands President Trump Be Held Accountable

Rapper/producer Pharrell Williams believes America is going through a second revolution.

AllHipHop Staff

Ludacris Says U.S. Needs Younger Leaders

Ludacris is working with a new generation of young leaders through his new platform Kid Nation.

AllHipHop Staff