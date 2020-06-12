Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality On New Song "The Bigger Picture"

Listen to the southern rhymer's reaction to the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

(AllHipHop News) 2020 has been a hell of a year. A coronavirus pandemic, an economic recession, and civil unrest have dominated the headlines. Despite all of those troubling situations, Lil Baby still managed to reach another level of success as a recording artist this year.

Thanks to the standard and deluxe versions of his chart-topping My Turn album, Lil Baby has scored 27 songs on the Hot 100 since January. The Atlanta rapper is now using his newfound fame to bring awareness to racial injustice and police brutality.

Baby dropped the song "The Bigger Picture" overnight. The record is a direct response to the anti-police violence, anti-racism protests happening across the globe. "The Bigger Picture" opens with news clips covering George Floyd's murder.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after then-cop Derek Chauvin held his knee on the prone 46-year-old man's neck for nearly nine minutes. #BlackLivesMatter demonstrations broke out in cities around the world, including Atlanta, as people denounced law enforcement's use of excessive force.