Lil Baby Blasts Walmart For Selling Fake 4PF Pendants

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It looks like the knockoff chains are on sale for $25-$75.

(AllHipHop News) Walmart should not expect to see Dominique Jones purchasing items from any of its locations any time soon. The Atlanta rapper, better known as Lil Baby, let his feelings about the retail giant be known on Twitter.

On Monday night, Lil Baby tweeted, "Walmart got me [f*cked] up." Without further context in the tweet, some of "The Bigger Picture" hitmaker's followers were confused about why he blasted the corporation.

It did not take long before other Twitter users began replying to Baby's tweet with apparent screenshots from the Walmart.com website. The photos seemed to show that fake replicas of Lil Baby's 4PF pendants are available for sale via the online store.

4PF is the name of Lil Baby's crew and record company. East Side Detroit's 42 Dugg signed a joint agreement with 4 Pockets Full and Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. 

Dugg's Young & Turnt, Vol. 2 album was a 4PF/CMG release. Lil Baby and 42 Dugg have teamed up for songs like "Grace" and "We Paid." Yo Gotti also joined them on the Young & Turnt, Vol. 2 track "Not A Rapper."

Kershaw St. Jawnson