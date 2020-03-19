AllHipHop
Lil Baby Declares He Doesn't Take Percocets After Questionable Clips Go Viral

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The QC representative wants the world to stop thinking he's a drug addict.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers on the planet right now. More fame typically comes with more scrutiny, and it's no exception for the My Turn album creator.

The Atlanta-bred rhymer took to Twitter to address rumors that he is using prescription drugs for recreational purposes. On Wednesday, Baby tweeted, "I don’t take Percocets!!" 

That definitive declaration apparently was a response to social media users circulating numerous clips of Lil Baby appearing to be high in public. Specifically, a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club sparked many of the allegations.

In the video, Baby can be seen playing with a water bottle. At one point, it looked as if he was trying to pour water from the closed bottle into an imaginary cup. The action may have just been the result of nervous energy since Baby has expressed he gets uncomfortable during interviews. 

This is not the first time Lil Baby denied taking Percocets. He told the New York Times, "I done rapped about drugs that I don’t even take. People think I take ’em and then people take ’em thinking I take ’em. Like popping Percs. I don’t pop Percs."

However, the 25-year-old entertainer has admitted to taking "half of " a Perc in the past. Lil Baby also talked about how he drank lean for years, but he claimed to have quit consuming promethazine and codeine in 2018.

