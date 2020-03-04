AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Drops "Forever" Music Video Featuring Lil Wayne

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out the Atlanta rhymer's new visuals.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby is on pace to score the first #1 album of his career. At the moment, My Turn is projected to collect 170,000 - 190,000 first-week units. 

The Quality Control Music project includes guest features such as Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, and Young Thug. Plus, Young Money general Lil Wayne shows up on "Forever."

Lil Baby has now released the official "Forever" music video. The Jon J.-directed clip quickly became a top trending video on YouTube with over 1 million views in its first 24 hours.

My Turn is also dominating the Apple Music Top 100 chart in the United States. Seven of the Top 10 songs on the tally are tracks from Baby's second studio LP.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Killer Mike Shouts Out Chuck D & Denies Being Paid By Bernie Sanders

People are taking sides as citizens prepare to vote in the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

donbaba

Jay-Z Accused Of Stealing Steal Megan Thee Stallion From Houston Label

Carl Crawford had some strong words for Jay-Z and Roc Nation as a legal over Megan Thee Stallion's career erupts.

AllHipHop Staff

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Rules Over The Hot 100 Chart For 8th Week

The Grammy winner also earned another single certification from the RIAA.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

The Notorious B.I.G.'s To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, the cultural center took to social media to announce that Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration of Biggie Smalls!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

craftmattic

1501 CEO Carl Crawford Claims Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Contract Dispute

The "Hot Girl Summer" creator wants her 360 deal voided.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Addresses North West Performing ZaZa's Song Without Giving Credit

After being accused of not showing love to the originator, Kim K takes to the Gram to respond.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

EXCLUSIVE: Judge To Toss Lawsuit Against Casanova For Breaking Woman's Jaw

Judge threatens to toss a lawsuit out against rapper Casanova, who is accused of breaking a woman's jaw inside of a diner in New York.

Nolan Strong

Jay-Z Closing In On $10 Million Deal With Sony

Jay-Z is negotiating with Sony Music to handle his entire music catalog.

AllHipHop Staff

Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D & Chuck D Releases Statement With Public Enemy

The dispute between the stars of Public Enemy continues and it isn't pretty.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD