Lil Baby Drops "Forever" Music Video Featuring Lil Wayne

Check out the Atlanta rhymer's new visuals.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby is on pace to score the first #1 album of his career. At the moment, My Turn is projected to collect 170,000 - 190,000 first-week units.

The Quality Control Music project includes guest features such as Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, and Young Thug. Plus, Young Money general Lil Wayne shows up on "Forever."

Lil Baby has now released the official "Forever" music video. The Jon J.-directed clip quickly became a top trending video on YouTube with over 1 million views in its first 24 hours.

My Turn is also dominating the Apple Music Top 100 chart in the United States. Seven of the Top 10 songs on the tally are tracks from Baby's second studio LP.