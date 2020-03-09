Lil Baby Earns First No. 1 Album With ‘My Turn’

G Herbo also opens in the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) Congratulations to Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones. The Atlanta-raised rapper currently has the most popular album in America.

Lil Baby's My Turn landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by collecting 197,000 first-week units. This is the 25-year-old's first chart-topper.

2018's Harder Than Ever peaked at #3. Drip Harder, a joint project with Gunna, reached #4. Lil Baby's Street Gossip mixtape hit #2.

Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG landed at #2 this week with 179,000 units. Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial held onto #5 (63,000 units), and G Herbo's PTSD debuted at #7 (59,000 units).