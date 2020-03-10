Lil Baby Explains Why Other QC Artists Weren't Featured On His 'My Turn' Album

Find out why Migos, Lil Yachty, and City Girls didn't make the LP's tracklist.

(AllHipHop News) For the first time in his career, Lil Baby has the #1 album on the Billboard 200. My Turn pulled in 197,000 first-week units to open atop the weekly chart.

Lil Baby loaded 20 tracks onto My Turn. The Atlanta-raised rapper recruited Gunna, 42 Dugg, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez for the project.

Surprisingly, Lil Baby did not have any of his fellow Quality Control Music stars show up on his sophomore studio LP. He was recently asked why acts like Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, City Girls, and Lil Yachty were omitted from My Turn.

"Damn, that's crazy," responded Lil Baby when The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God questioned him about the lack of Quality Control artists on his album.

Baby revealed he had a song with City Girls but the group convinced QC co-founder Pierre "Pee" Thomas to give that collaboration to the female duo. He also talked about his musical relationship with Migos and Yachty.

"I f*ck with them strong. I had a song with them on it and it's a hit, but I let them have the song," said Baby about City Girls' Yung Miami and JT. "Me and Migos don't really be making music. They be gone, I be gone. We really don't be sending each other sh*t. Me and Quavo were around each other the other day and made a song, but with somebody else. So I didn't put that on my album."

The 25-year-old hitmaker added, "Yachty's my man. Shout out to Yachty. He was like the first person at QC to grab me under his wing on some rap sh*t. Now I'm gone all the time, so he kinda feels like I don't really f*ck with him like that, but I really do. "

Lil Baby also explained, "I f*ck with Takeoff and Offset. It's just they ain't never really been on my tapes. They're my mans and them, we on the same label, but we don't really be making music together like that. They be in their vibe, I be in my vibe."