AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Is Happy He Received His GED

Fatima Barrie

Lil Baby talked to Sway about his new album, his scholarship fund, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby made an appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live, with host Sway. The Atlanta rapper talked about many topics including his new album My Turn, getting his GED, and more.

Lil Baby referred to being compared to Lil Wayne as a huge honor. He recently collaborated with Wayne on the song, “Forever,” which appears on My Turn.

”I’m honored! That’s the perfect word for it,” he stated. “Even if it's far-fetched to somebody, but just for more than one person to compare me to somebody like him I'm honored and it makes me want to go harder.”

On the topic of education, Lil Baby stated how important it was for him to get his GED after dropping out of school in the 10th grade. He explained how his GED opened up doors for him and how it also lessened his prison sentence. He served two years in prison in 2015 for violating his probation.

Lil Baby also discussed launching his scholarship called “My Turn,” which is named after his sophomore album. The scholarship was created to give back to students of his former high school, Booker T. Washington High School.

He donated $150,000 to the scholarship fund. He told Sway, “I could’ve donated to anything... But [donating] to the school, to me, that’s the best way. I got a better chance of knowing it's going to the right place versus a charity.”

Lil Baby’s most recent show in Birmingham, Alabama was shut down after gunshots were fired during the concert. One person was shot and hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made yet.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Naby551

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy

Benny the Butcher Looking For New Rappers With Features Challenge

Benny the Butcher announced a new challenge on Instagram and not one, but three rappers are going to get put on!

Fatima Barrie

by

AlPoe

Lil Baby Earns First No. 1 Album With ‘My Turn’

G Herbo also opens in the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cops Give Info On Lil Baby Shooting

One person was hospitalized after being shot at a Lil Baby concert.

Fatima Barrie

Trinidad Authorities Shocked By Nicki's Husband Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj’s husband didn’t let U.S. authorities know about his visit to Nicki Minaj’s hometown.

Fatima Barrie

by

Whodey1983

Benzino, Coolio Set "Love Goals" On Oprah's OWN Network

"Love Goals" is a celebrity couple therapy show featuring Benzino, Coolio, Spinderella, and more.

Fatima Barrie