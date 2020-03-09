Lil Baby Is Happy He Received His GED

Lil Baby talked to Sway about his new album, his scholarship fund, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby made an appearance on MTV’s Fresh Out Live, with host Sway. The Atlanta rapper talked about many topics including his new album My Turn, getting his GED, and more.

Lil Baby referred to being compared to Lil Wayne as a huge honor. He recently collaborated with Wayne on the song, “Forever,” which appears on My Turn.

”I’m honored! That’s the perfect word for it,” he stated. “Even if it's far-fetched to somebody, but just for more than one person to compare me to somebody like him I'm honored and it makes me want to go harder.”

On the topic of education, Lil Baby stated how important it was for him to get his GED after dropping out of school in the 10th grade. He explained how his GED opened up doors for him and how it also lessened his prison sentence. He served two years in prison in 2015 for violating his probation.

Lil Baby also discussed launching his scholarship called “My Turn,” which is named after his sophomore album. The scholarship was created to give back to students of his former high school, Booker T. Washington High School.

He donated $150,000 to the scholarship fund. He told Sway, “I could’ve donated to anything... But [donating] to the school, to me, that’s the best way. I got a better chance of knowing it's going to the right place versus a charity.”

Lil Baby’s most recent show in Birmingham, Alabama was shut down after gunshots were fired during the concert. One person was shot and hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made yet.