Lil Baby Provides Cell Number For Fans To Receive News About His Music & Shows

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
Find out how you can text the "Sum 2 Prove" rhymer.

(AllHipHop News) Mike Jones helped make sure as many people as possible knew his name by rapping (281) 330-8004 in his 2005 song "Back Then." Other artists, like Solange, have also offered seven digits as a way to directly interact with their fans.

Atlanta's Lil Baby is the latest performer to share a specific hotline with the public. The Quality Control Music representative tweeted out a phone number to his 1.7 million Twitter followers. 

"Text me at +1 (678) 496-7757 for exclusive before everybody else!! #myturn," tweeted Lil Baby. "The number [is] for my fans to use [and] I’ll actually respond like For instance if [you're] in my thread you’ll get a song the day before it drops! Basically personal updates on my tour, music, shows, etc."

Lil Baby is preparing to drop his My Turn album. That collection will be the follow-up to 2018's Harder Than Ever. Over the last several months, the rapper born Dominique Jones has released singles such as "Woah" and "Sum 2 Prove." Both records peaked in the Top 20 on the Hot 100 chart.

