Lil Baby Reacts To Kanye West Wanting To Do A Collaboration

Do you want to see Ye make a song with the QC star?

(AllHipHop News) As part of his highly-publicized Twitter rant earlier this week, Kanye West took a moment to share his thoughts on one of the hottest rappers of the year. Ye tweeted, "Lil Baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song with me."

Last night, Lil Baby responded to West's complaint about not being able to do a collaboration with the My Turn creator. The Atlanta-raised rhymer posted two tweets directed at Kanye.

"Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song that’s [f*cked] up," wrote Lil Baby around 9:40 pm ET. He added, "@kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me."

2020 has been the breakout year for Lil Baby. The My Turn album dropped in February and went on to spend five weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart which is the most weeks at #1 for any act this year.

Besides Kanye West expressing his appreciation for the 25-year-old Quality Control Music representative, Lil Baby also received praise from Lil Wayne. The two southerners connected for "Forever" off My Turn.