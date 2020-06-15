Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

(AllHipHop News) Is Lil Baby the new King of the South? The Atlanta-raised rapper essentially owned the weekend thanks to a new record addressing the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the commerical success of his latest studio LP.

Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" single arrived on Friday and garnered widespread applause online. Then the Quality Control representative found out his My Turn album returned to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

My Turn collected another 65,000 equivalent units to rise back up to #1 for a second week. The project debuted in the top spot in March with 197,000 first-week units.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica fell one position to #2 in its second week with 64,000 units. Gunna’s Wunna (#3), Future’s High Off Life (#4), and Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes (#5) make up the rest of the Billboard 200's current Top 5.