AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Returns To No. 1 For A Second Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The QC star once again has the most popular project in America.

(AllHipHop News) Is Lil Baby the new King of the South? The Atlanta-raised rapper essentially owned the weekend thanks to a new record addressing the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the commerical success of his latest studio LP.

Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" single arrived on Friday and garnered widespread applause online. Then the Quality Control representative found out his My Turn album returned to #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

My Turn collected another 65,000 equivalent units to rise back up to #1 for a second week. The project debuted in the top spot in March with 197,000 first-week units.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica fell one position to #2 in its second week with 64,000 units. Gunna’s Wunna (#3), Future’s High Off Life (#4), and Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes (#5) make up the rest of the Billboard 200's current Top 5.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down In Wake of Deadly Shooting

An Atlanta PD officer was caught on video shooting an innocent Black man to death last night.

Maria Myraine

Candace Owens Claps Back At Dave Chappelle For Calling Her A "Rotten B##ch

Dave Chappelle didn't hold back, and blasted Don lemon and Candace Owens in his new stand-up comedy special "8:46."

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Suspect In Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky’s Murder Has Been Arrested

A month later, a suspect is in custody for the fatal shooting of rising rapper Nick Blixky.

Maria Myraine

Faith Evans Dodges Charge For Beating Up Stevie J

Prosecutors cut Faith Evans a break and have decided to drop the charges against her for fighting Stevie J.

Maria Myraine

Paul Wall, J Prince and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site

As hospitalizations increase, more testing is encouraged. Leading the pack are two veterans of Houston's Hip-Hop community - Paul Wall and J Prince!

Maria Myraine

Method Man Fuses TICAL Cannabis Business With Activism

Hip-Hop veteran, Method Man, introduces new strains while promoting awareness of social injustices.

Maria Myraine

Jay Pharaoh Shares His Experience With Police Brutality

The former SNL star recalls a close encounter with LAPD with a detailed account of brutality, caught on video.

Maria Myraine

by

JDD

Jussie Smollett Handed A Loss As Key Argument In "Fake" Hate Crime Rejected By Judge

Jussie Smollett lost his chance at getting out of being charged again for allegedly faking his own hate crime and blaming it on some white Maga loving rednecks.

Maria Myraine

Kendall Jenner Fined $90K Over GOOD Lies To Promote Fyre Fest

Kendall Jenner has to give up $90,000 for promoting the disaster commonly known as the Fyre Fest and not telling fans she was paid for it.

AllHipHop Staff

LeBron James, Kevin Hart Start Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Kevin Hart are teaming up to get President Trump out of the White House.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX