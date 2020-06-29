AllHipHop
Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Album Spends A Fourth Week At No. 1, Ties The Record For 2020 Releases

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"The Bigger Picture" hitmaker is one of the top-selling acts of the year.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby can now be considered a certified A-list Hip Hop artist. The Atlanta-raised rapper's My Turn album clocked in a fourth week at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

My Turn collected another 70,000 equivalent album units in its seventeenth week of release. Lil Baby's sophomore studio LP is now tied with The Weeknd's After Hours for the most weeks at #1 in 2020.

The last three weeks have seen My Turn in the top spot of the Billboard 200 even though the project originally dropped back on February 28. The album debuted at #1 on the tally in March with 197,000 first-week units.

Lil Baby has also experienced success on the singles charts. His #BlackLivesMatter-themed "The Bigger Picture" earned the 25-year-old entertainer his highest-charting song (#3) on the Hot 100. Additionally, Baby scored Top 40 hits with "Woah," "Sum 2 Prove," and "Emotionally Scarred." 

