Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Becomes First Album To Earn Double Platinum Status In 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Check out the Hip Hop star's new "Forget That" music video with Rylo Rodriguez.

(AllHipHop News) Congratulations go out to Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones. The Quality Control Music representative's sophomore studio LP My Turn is now certified 2x-Platinum in the United States.

My Turn became the first album to be recognized by the RIAA for selling 2 million units in 2020. In celebration of reaching that milestone, Lil Baby released the music video for "Forget That" featuring his 4PF label artist Rylo Rodriguez. 

2020 is widely considered a breakout year for Lil Baby. My Turn spent five nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the most weeks for any male artist this year. The project was ranked the #1 album on Nielsen Music/MRC Data's 2020 Mid-Year Report. Additionally, Lil Baby was named Vevo's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020.

The Atlanta-raised rhymer also garnered widespread praise for his charity single "The Bigger Picture" which focused on the Black Lives Matter movement against systemic racism. By peaking at #3, "The Bigger Picture" is currently Lil Baby's highest-charting single on the Hot 100 for his career.

