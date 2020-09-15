Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Becomes First Album To Earn Double Platinum Status In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
(AllHipHop News) Congratulations go out to Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones. The Quality Control Music representative's sophomore studio LP My Turn is now certified 2x-Platinum in the United States.
My Turn became the first album to be recognized by the RIAA for selling 2 million units in 2020. In celebration of reaching that milestone, Lil Baby released the music video for "Forget That" featuring his 4PF label artist Rylo Rodriguez.
2020 is widely considered a breakout year for Lil Baby. My Turn spent five nonconsecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the most weeks for any male artist this year. The project was ranked the #1 album on Nielsen Music/MRC Data's 2020 Mid-Year Report. Additionally, Lil Baby was named Vevo's Top Performing Hip-Hop Artist of 2020.
The Atlanta-raised rhymer also garnered widespread praise for his charity single "The Bigger Picture" which focused on the Black Lives Matter movement against systemic racism. By peaking at #3, "The Bigger Picture" is currently Lil Baby's highest-charting single on the Hot 100 for his career.