Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Lands Atop The 2020 Mid-Year Albums Chart

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hip Hop and R&B dominated the first half of the year.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby's rise to mainstream success in 2020 was partly due to the popularity of his sophomore studio LP My Turn. The Quality Control Music release spent five nonconsecutive weeks in the #1 position of the Billboard 200 chart.

Nielsen Music/MRC Data unveiled its 2020 Mid-Year Report which highlights information about the first six months in the music industry. Lil Baby's My Turn landed atop the Top 10 album chart with 1.467 million sales-plus-streaming units.

The Weeknd's After Hours (1.423 million units), Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake (1.374 million units), Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (1.352 million units), and Post Malone's Hollywood’s Bleeding (1.140 million units) rounded out the Top 5 on the Mid-Year album chart.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Drake is the #1 Hip Hop/R&B artist of the year so far based on the 2.460 million total units (album + TEA + SEA) he collected in the past six months. Drake is also the #1 overall artist. 

Roddy Ricch's "The Box" is the Top R&B/Hip Hop song and the overall most consumed digital song (6.058 million units). The record amassed the most On-Demand video plays (338.754 million streams) as well. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the Top On-Demand Video Artist (772.237 million streams). 

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is the genre's top radio song (1.884 billion audience). Plus, the Canadian singer's After Hours leads the Top 10 Digital Album Sales rankings (273,000 units). R&B/Hip Hop made up 28.4% of the total music consumption for 2020 so far, landing above every other format.

TOP 10 ALBUMS

1. LIL BABY - My Turn (1.467 million) 

2. THE WEEKND - After Hours (1.423 million)

3. LIL UZI VERT - Eternal Atake (1.374 million) 

4. RODDY RICCH - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (1.352 million) 

5. POST MALONE - Hollywood’s Bleeding (1.140 million)

6. BAD BUNNY - YHLQMDLG (927,000) 

7. EMINEM - Music to Be Murdered By (855,000) 

8. JUSTIN BIEBER - Changes (854,000)

9. BTS - Map of the Soul: 7 (842,000) 

10. BILLIE EILISH - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (798,000)

TOP 10 ARTISTS BY TOTAL CONSUMPTION  

1. DRAKE (2.460 million) 

2. THE WEEKND (2.175 million) 

3. LIL UZI VERT (1.966 million)

4. POST MALONE (1.886 million) 

5. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN (1.886 million 

6. EMINEM (1.868 million) 

7. LIL BABY (1.725 million) 

8. BILLIE EILISH (1.676 million) 

9. RODDY RICCH (1.640 million) 

10. DABABY (1.530 million) 

TOP FIVE R&B/HIP HOP ARTISTS  

1. DRAKE (2.460 million)

2. THE WEEKND (2.175 million)

3. LIL UZI VERT (1.966 million)

4. POST MALONE (1.886 million)

5. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN (1.886 million) 

TOP FIVE R&B/HIP HOP SONGS 

1. RODDY RICCH - “The Box” (6.058 million)

2. FUTURE - “Life Is Good” (4.248 million)

3. THE WEEKND - “Blinding Lights” (3.748 million )

4. DOJA CAT - “Say So” (2.677 million)

5. MEGAN THEE STALLION - “Savage” (2.625 million)

 

