Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Remains At No. 1 For A Third Week

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Atlanta-bred star continues to shine.

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, and Lil Baby are the only acts to have an album hold onto the #1 spot for at least three weeks. Baby joined the list this week when My Turn stayed on top for a third non-consecutive week.

My Turn pulled in another 72,000 equivalent album units. The project debuted at #1 in March with 197,000 units before returning to the peak position last week for the first time in three months.

Lil Baby has had a memorable week. Besides his sophomore studio LP controlling the Billboard 200 chart, the Quality Control rapper also became a trending topic thanks to his "The Bigger Picture" single which addresses political brutality and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Elsewhere on this week's Billboard 200, DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby climbed three slots to #3. Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (#4) and Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes (#5) sit in the Top 5 too. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remained at #2.

