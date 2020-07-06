AllHipHop
Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Spends A Fifth Week At No. 1

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Plus, Lil Durk jumps back into the Top 3.

(AllHipHop News) Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones now has the longest-running #1 album of 2020. The Atlanta-bred rapper's My Turn held onto the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for a fifth non-consecutive week.

Previously, My Turn was tied with The Weeknd's After Hours which sat at #1 for four weeks in April. Lil Baby's sophomore studio LP debuted at #1 in March with 197,000 first-week units before returning to the pinnacle of the rankings again in June.

Elsewhere on this week's Billboard 200, Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 jumped 54 positions to #2. A new deluxe edition of the album helped the Chicago-raised rhymer collect another 43,000 units after opening at #5 with 57,000 units in May. 

DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby (#3), Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (#4), and The Weeknd’s After Hours (#5) round out the current Top 5. Polo G’s The Goat (#7), Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake (#8), Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes (#9), and Future’s High Off Life (#10) were among the most-consumed albums of the week as well.

