AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Says Black People Can Be Racist

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Baby got into a back and forth over racism in a recent interview.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Baby got into a heated debate with Rolling Stone writer Charles Holmes, after the journalist told him, "Black people can’t be racist."

The 25-year-old hitmaker, who topped the U.S. Billboard 200 with his second album My Turn earlier this year, was discussing police corruption and systemic racism when the pair locked horns over their differing views on racism.

While discussing his song "The Bigger Picture" which includes the line, Corrupted police been the problem where I’m from / But I’d be lying if I said it was all of them," the writer pushed back to say that there cannot be “good police in a fundamentally flawed and racist system.”

“Just ’cause you work in a racist system doesn’t mean you racist," Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, said. "Damn near every system that got a job is a racist system. You know what I mean?

"CEOs be like old white people. You never know, they got to be some kind of racist ’cause at some certain age, your parent, that was the way of life almost. So I almost feel like all these corporations or whatnot may be racist. And black people are racist too.”

“Black people can’t be racist,” the writer said in disagreement, prompting Baby to respond, “Why? Racist means to be just to your race.”

Charles explained: “Well, the thing about racism is you would have to have some type of power, and Black people, historically speaking, don’t have any power to be racist. We can be prejudiced."

“To me, a racist is someone who treats a different race than theirs a different way than they would treat theirs," the Drip Too Hard star asserted. "I feel like if you’re a black person and you treat all black people one way and all white people one way, you’re racist. I’m not a racist, so I give a white person a chance to talk and actually we get into it before I can say I don’t like you or not."

He added: "I feel the same way about a black person. You ain’t gon’ be my buddy just ’cause you’re black. Just straight up.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye Avoiding "Stolen Prayer" Showdown, Parents Say

The parents of a four-year-old child claim Kanye West is avoiding them in court over a stolen prayer.

Nolan Strong

by

ufcgvhgt

Yo Gotti Calls For Federal Hate Crime Investigation Into Attempted Lynching Of Vauhxx Booker

Indiana native Skylar Diggins-Smith also collaborated with Team ROC to put pressure on U.S. AG Barr.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Gets Enough Signatures To Be On Illinois' Presidential Ballot

The "Jesus Walks" rapper is working hard to have his name along-side Donald Trump and Joe Biden ... But reports say that if his wife has her way ... he will focus more on his health.

AllHipHop Staff

Gag Order In George Floyd Murder Case Lifted

The four suspected killers and their lawyers will be able to talk to the press, now that a gag order has been lifted.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

SAINt JHN Recruits Future For "Roses" Remix Music Video

The NYC hitmaker also uses the visuals to bring awareness to the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Juice WRLD Dominating U.K. Charts Too

Juice WRLD's new album is on fire all over the world.

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone Planning To Sail The Seas After COVID Is Over

The "Circles" hitmaker was supposed to be enjoying the high seas in Europe over the summer but his travel plans were grounded due to COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott Says He And T-pain Are Cool After Wild Story

After getting dragged for falling asleep on the iconic rapper/ producer, Travis Scott finally shares what happened that night that T-Pain swore he bored him to sleep.

Kershaw St. Jawnson