AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Scores His Highest Charting Song With "The Bigger Picture"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It has been a big week for the Atlanta rhymer.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby may have created one of this generation's most memorable #BlackLivesMatter protest anthems. "The Bigger Picture" could go down as a signature song of the era along with Kendrick Lamar's "Alright."

Not only has Baby's "The Bigger Picture" garnered critical praise, but the record is also a commerical success. The tune debuted at #3 on the Hot 100, giving the Quality Control rapper the highest-charting song of his career.

Lil Baby now has three Top Ten records. "Yes Indeed" with Drake peaked at #6 in 2018, and "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna peaked at #4 that same year.

Additionally, "The Bigger Picture" landed at #2 on the Streaming Songs chart and #10 on the Digital Song Sales chart. Lil Baby also has the #1 album in the country right now. My Turn has topped the Billboard 200 chart for three nonconsecutive weeks.

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" launched at #1 on the most recent Hot 100. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" fell one position to #2. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" round out the Top 5.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

leedurhamstone

EXCLUSIVE: Lecrae Reveals What He Told Chick-fil-A CEO After Shoe Shining Incident

More shocking footage has emerged from Lecrae’s interview with Pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO, Don Cathy and the rap star has something to say about it!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lilrichard

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Debuts At No. 1

Tekashi rants about the industry not being able to stop him.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hurricane Chris Bond Set At Half-A-Mil For Murder

Hurricane Chris is facing some serious legal challenges in Shreveport, where the "A Baby Baby" rapper is facing a murder charge.

Mike Winslow

Piers Morgan Asks Rappers To Ditch The "N Word"

Piers Morgan demands rappers stop using the "n word" in their rhymes.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Eminem Takes Shots At Diddy's Revolt & Joe Budden In Leaked Version Of Conway’s "Bang"

Listen to Slim Shady's alternate verse for the Griselda representative's record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

SpoiledDiva

Alicia Keys Explains Why She Didn't Join 3LW

Alicia Keys explains why she dropped out of her plan to be a member of the R&B group 3LW.

AllHipHop Staff