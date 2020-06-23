Lil Baby Scores His Highest Charting Song With "The Bigger Picture"

It has been a big week for the Atlanta rhymer.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby may have created one of this generation's most memorable #BlackLivesMatter protest anthems. "The Bigger Picture" could go down as a signature song of the era along with Kendrick Lamar's "Alright."

Not only has Baby's "The Bigger Picture" garnered critical praise, but the record is also a commerical success. The tune debuted at #3 on the Hot 100, giving the Quality Control rapper the highest-charting song of his career.

Lil Baby now has three Top Ten records. "Yes Indeed" with Drake peaked at #6 in 2018, and "Drip Too Hard" with Gunna peaked at #4 that same year.

Additionally, "The Bigger Picture" landed at #2 on the Streaming Songs chart and #10 on the Digital Song Sales chart. Lil Baby also has the #1 album in the country right now. My Turn has topped the Billboard 200 chart for three nonconsecutive weeks.

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" launched at #1 on the most recent Hot 100. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" fell one position to #2. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)" featuring Beyoncé and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" round out the Top 5.