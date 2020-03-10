AllHipHop
Lil Baby Surpasses Eminem For Most Hot 100 Chart Entries In 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 'My Turn' album creator leads Slim Shady, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Mac Miller, and more.

(AllHipHop News) Roddy Ricch still has the #1 song on the Hot 100 chart. While the Compton rhymer tops the tally for the ninth straight week, Lil Baby can also claim to be a Billboard king at the moment.

Fourteen songs from Baby's new album, My Turn, made it onto the Hot 100 this week. The Atlanta rapper now has 19 total entries in 2020 pushing him passed Eminem (12) on the list of most Hot 100 hits for the year.

"Woah" is currently Lil Baby's highest-charting record at #15. "Heatin Up" with Gunna (#18), "Commercial" with Lil Uzi Vert (#23), "Sum 2 Prove" (#26), "Live Off My Closet" with Future (#28), and "Emotionally Scarred" (#31) are all residing in the Top 40 too.

My Turn debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 197,000 album-equivalent units. It's the Quality Control Music recording artist's first leader on that chart. 2018's Harder Than Ever album peaked at #3. The Street Gossip commercial mixtape opened at #2 in 2018.

