Lil Baby Talks People Wanting Him To Beef With DaBaby Over His Name

Watch Joe Budden's interview with the "Sum 2 Prove" rhymer.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta's Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones and Charlotte's Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk have shown to have good musical chemistry. The two southern rappers teamed up on songs such as "Baby" and "Life Is Good (Remix)."

Those records may not have been made if Lil Baby had listened to some of the individuals around him. The Quality Control representative sat down for Joe Budden's Pull Up series, and Lil Baby talked about how people tried to push him to beef with DaBaby over their similar names.

"So many n*ggas tried to go that way with me. I always heard it from day one," Lil Baby told Budden. "A n*gga would say, 'He tried to do this.' And I'd be like, 'No.' - every time. I made sure it wasn't going to be nothing. I made sure of that."

Jones went on to say about the "Suge" hitmaker, "He don't sound like me. He ain't trying to kick my swag. His name's just DaBaby. If he did go with DaBaby because my name was Lil Baby 'cause it's the right thing to do, then it's the right thing to do."

Lil Baby's recent press run is in support of his sophomore studio LP My Turn. The album is projected to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with approximately 170,000 - 190,000 sales-plus-streaming units. Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and more acts contributed to the project.