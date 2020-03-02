AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Talks People Wanting Him To Beef With DaBaby Over His Name

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch Joe Budden's interview with the "Sum 2 Prove" rhymer.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta's Dominique "Lil Baby" Jones and Charlotte's Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk have shown to have good musical chemistry. The two southern rappers teamed up on songs such as "Baby" and "Life Is Good (Remix)."

Those records may not have been made if Lil Baby had listened to some of the individuals around him. The Quality Control representative sat down for Joe Budden's Pull Up series, and Lil Baby talked about how people tried to push him to beef with DaBaby over their similar names.

"So many n*ggas tried to go that way with me. I always heard it from day one," Lil Baby told Budden. "A n*gga would say, 'He tried to do this.' And I'd be like, 'No.' - every time. I made sure it wasn't going to be nothing. I made sure of that."

Jones went on to say about the "Suge" hitmaker, "He don't sound like me. He ain't trying to kick my swag. His name's just DaBaby. If he did go with DaBaby because my name was Lil Baby 'cause it's the right thing to do, then it's the right thing to do."

Lil Baby's recent press run is in support of his sophomore studio LP My Turn. The album is projected to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with approximately 170,000 - 190,000 sales-plus-streaming units. Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and more acts contributed to the project.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drake Drops Surprise Songs "When to Say When" & "Chicago Freestyle"

Drake unexpectedly dropped two brand new songs!

Fatima Barrie

Nate Dogg Receives New Headstone

On Saturday, Nate Dogg was honored by family and friends with a newly designed headstone.

Fatima Barrie

50 Cent Makes Fun Of Oprah’s Fall At 2020 Vision Tour

50 Cent clowned Oprah Winfrey after she tumbled on stage Saturday.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Philadelphia Man Convicted Of Murdering Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Two people are now set to be incarcerated over a violent incident in Germantown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Tries To Recruit Drake & Chris Brown For Posthumous Pop Smoke Album

Roddy Ricch seems to be on board with Fiddy's latest music move.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Criticism That She Didn't Read Her Record Contract

#FreeMeg and#FreeTheStallion were trending on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

Chuck D implies the 'Flavor of Love' star is ungrateful.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Charlamagne Tha God Promotes Michael Bloomberg's "Black Agenda" On CNN

"I'm not one of the Black people that Mayor Bloomberg bought off."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Juicy J Blasts Record Label For Treating Him Like A Slave

Juicy J trashes his record label in a new diss track.

Fatima Barrie

by

Nawfside