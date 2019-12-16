AllHipHop
Lil Baby Teases 'My Turn' Album & 'Lamborghini Boys' Mixtape

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Are you ready for more new music from the southern hitmaker?

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby scored another Top 20 hit with "Woah." It appears the Atlanta rhymer is ready to build off the success of that single with two new projects.

"'My Turn' - album," tweeted Lil Baby on December 15. He then added, "'Lamborghini Boys' - mixtape." The 25-year-old Quality Control representative also told his 1.2 million followers to "Get Ready 🤯." He returned to the social media platform to post, "No more mr nice guy 👿."

Over the last two years, Lil Baby has dropped the Harder Than Ever album as well as the Street Gossip mixtape. He also partnered with Gunna for Drip Harder. Plus, the Trap music star released the song “Toast Up” with Doritos' “Spark The Beat” contest winners Ali Tomineek and Rashad “Shad On The Beat” Jackson in November. 

Baby spoke to AllHipHop about working with Tomineek and Johnson. He said, “We actually re-recorded the song. When I sent them the song, it was on another beat so we re-recorded the song on the new beat - my version and the new vocals."

