Lil Baby Wants $100K For A Feature

The Atlanta rapper's rise to fame has warranted a raise in his price.

(AllHipHop News) If you’re not making six figures, you may not want to call Lil Baby for a guest feature.

The Atlanta rapper, who’s been heating up the charts, just raised his price - $100K per verse.

“At this point, it’s safe to say I want 100k for a feature,” he Tweeted.

His #1 album titled My Turn that’s been sitting atop the Billboard 200 since its release 16 weeks ago and a new single, “The Bigger Picture” nabbing the #3 spot on the Hot 100, Lil Baby has every right to boast.

Staying sensitive to current social injustices, Lil Baby opened up about racism, police brutality, and our country’s broken criminal justice system on “The Bigger Picture.” It was a pivot from his normal subject matter but ended up being his highest-charting record.

The rising rap star has quickly become a household name in modern-day Hip-Hop. His features have been highly demanded by his industry peers, landing him on albums by City Girls, Gunna, and 6LACK, to name a few.

The continued success justifies whatever price tag he chooses.

In May, he was named the Top Song Writer of the Year by Music Business Worldwide and has a total of 22 RIAA gold and platinum certifications.