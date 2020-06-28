AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Baby Wants $100K For A Feature

Maria Myraine

The Atlanta rapper's rise to fame has warranted a raise in his price.

(AllHipHop News) If you’re not making six figures, you may not want to call Lil Baby for a guest feature.

The Atlanta rapper, who’s been heating up the charts, just raised his price - $100K per verse.

“At this point, it’s safe to say I want 100k for a feature,” he Tweeted.

His #1 album titled My Turn that’s been sitting atop the Billboard 200 since its release 16 weeks ago and a new single, “The Bigger Picture” nabbing the #3 spot on the Hot 100, Lil Baby has every right to boast.

Staying sensitive to current social injustices, Lil Baby opened up about racism, police brutality, and our country’s broken criminal justice system on “The Bigger Picture.” It was a pivot from his normal subject matter but ended up being his highest-charting record.

The rising rap star has quickly become a household name in modern-day Hip-Hop. His features have been highly demanded by his industry peers, landing him on albums by City Girls, Gunna, and 6LACK, to name a few.

The continued success justifies whatever price tag he chooses.

In May, he was named the Top Song Writer of the Year by Music Business Worldwide and has a total of 22 RIAA gold and platinum certifications.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pharrell Williams Taking His Culinary Expertise To France

Pharrell Williams has his eyes set on France, with the opening of a brand new eatery in the country.

AllHipHop Staff

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tyrone69

Kanye West Announces New Deal With Gap To Sell Yeezy Line

Can the former Gap employee help save the struggling brand?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RachelTickell

The Roots & Michelle Obama Working To Get President Trump Out Of Office

The 13th Annual Roots Picnic will definitely be a party, but with a serious purpose.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Working With Kanye West

Despite his criticisms of Kanye West, Snoop Dogg was seen in the studio with the controversial rapper.

Maria Myraine

Social Media Star Imitated Nicki Minaj In Blackface And Now She's Paying Dearly

A Youtuber with a huge following thought it would be funny and cute to imitate Nicki Minaj, but her stupid stunts have come back to ruin her career!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Fat Joe Tapped To Lead Latino Summit

Fat Joe and actor John Leguizamo will lead a virtual Summit highlighting Latino influencers and activists around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Huey Shot And Killed In St. Louis

Tragedy struck the Hip-Hop community in Saint Louis, after the death of popular rapper Huey.

Maria Myraine

by

RachelTickell

Migos Offer Fans A Chance At A Customized Can-Am Ryker Three-Wheeler

"Answer the call and #RideLikeNoOther."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Max B Releases 'Charly' EP From Behind Bars

Dame Grease handled the project's production.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)