Lil Boosie Sued By Georgia Attorney General Over Child Support

One of Lil Boosie's baby mothers is unhappy and is hoping that the state of Georgia can help her get what she believes her child deserves.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Boosie breaks the internet almost on the daily with his flashy ways, outrageous antics, wild statements, and even wilder parties.

This lifestyle that he shares so freely on his social media platforms, portrays a man luxuriating in his hard-earned intergenerational wealth.

Reports have emerged that maybe not all of his children are receiving the same level of support (at least not financially) as the ones that we see on his Instagram or that he speaks about when talking about his parenting.

Boosie's 11-year-old daughter, Lyric Beyoncé seems to be at the center of a child support dispute between Georgia State Department of Human Services and the “Wipe Me Down” rapper.

According to The Blast, Special Assistant Attorney General, Don Snow, has filed the suit on behalf of Boosie’s baby mother, Gelisa Hayes. Hayes claims that the outspoken star is not paying her the right amount of child support.

Reports say that he is worth somewhere between $4 – 8 million. The 37-year-old Louisiana rapper has put some work in, but surely he does have all that money-making anthems for the Kappas and shaky butt songs.

The rapper has his own liquor white labels, two flavored vodkas, called Boosie Juice and Jewel House, that have proven to be super successful. He has tapped into clothing and merchandising, made profitable investments in real estate, and now doing content creation.

Currently, he owns a 40-acre estate and mansion on the outskirts of Atlanta, where he shows his kids living lavishly and seemingly happy and healthy.

The child support claim has been filed, and we are watching to see what develops.