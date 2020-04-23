AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Dicky Drops $800K To Fight COVID-19 And Climate Change

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Lil Dicky celebrated his animated short film "Earth" by donating a huge amount of money to fight the global pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lil Dicky is celebrating the first anniversary of his animated short film "Earth" by donating $800,000 to help combat climate change and contribute to COVID-19 relief.

His quirky movie, featuring cameos from Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, among others, was released to promote his single of the same name on Earth Day, 2019.

It has now surpassed 750 million streams globally.

A year later, the rap star, real name Dave Burd, has decided to give back, stating: "I'm very honored and humbled that we're able to give this money to these organizations and super thankful of all of the artists on this song who made this possible. And of course, thank you to every Earthling out there for listening and spreading the word.

"Unfortunately, the fight to save this planet isn't even close to over, and we're going to have to amplify our efforts way more to turn this thing around. Because pretty soon, it'll be too late.

"And even though times have never been scarier with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has shown me something: that we can modify our day-to-day behavior to adapt to a crisis when it's right in front of us. Even if you don't feel the climate crisis at every moment, it is truthfully right in front of us. And all across the world, humanity has banded together to combat the spread of COVID-19, putting convenience aside for the greater good. If we keep that same energy and apply it towards the environment, we can probably save the Earth. We should definitely do that."

His donation will be shared between eco-charities Amazon Frontlines, the Carbon Cycle Institute, the Global Greengrants Fund, the Quick Response Fund for Nature, the Shark Conservation Fund, and The Solutions Project, and Lil Dicky has also allocated $215,000 to launch a COVID-19 x Climate Response Fund in partnership with The Solutions Project.

The cash will be used to "fund organizations coordinating response efforts in areas deeply impacted by COVID-19 where climate injustice is already rampant."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Straight Outta Compton" Star Busted With Guns, Huge Stash Of Drugs

Actor Jason Mitchell, who played Eazy-E in "Straight Outta Compton" was sent straight to jail in Mississippi after he was busted with a large amount of drugs and a bunch of guns.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Alaziya

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

Returnofthebrotha

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

ChuckCreekmur

by

Returnofthebrotha

Diddy Creates New Platform With Minority-Owned Banks To Get Businesses Funding

Diddy has teamed with several lending institutions to make sure minority-owned businesses get their cut of the $484 billion bailout package for small businesses.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Returnofthebrotha

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CarolineFlack

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Makes Move To Get Out Of Jail Too

A Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member who kidnapped Tekashi 6ix9ine says he's a model citizen who should be released from jail over the pandemic.

GrouchyGreg

by

g.code0225

Eddie Murphy Returning To Standup To Fight Hunger

This May, Eddie Murphy will do a rare standup routine to help raise money to fight off the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

A$AP Ferg Focuses On His People's Progression From Slavery In The "Value" Music Video

The Harlemite is demanding that the world take a look at him now.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Pharrell Teams With SoundCloud For 'I Am OTHER, Volume 1' Emerging Artists Contest

Find out how you can be one of the acts to get placement on the project and receive funding for your own work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi