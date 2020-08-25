Lil Durk Earns First Top 10 Hit With Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later"

The OTF frontman is having a hell of a year.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Durk is quickly adding his name to the shortlist of under-30 rappers competing to be at the forefront of this generation. In a two week period, the Chicago native appeared on two different songs with certified Hip Hop legends Drake and Nas.

The Durk/Drake collaboration instantly made waves when it hit the internet on August 14. "Laugh Now Cry Later" became a streaming juggernaut on Spotify and Apple Music. The music video has also collected over 50 million views on YouTube, as of press time.

All of those streams and plays helped Lil Durk earn his first Top 10 song on the Hot 100 chart. "Laugh Now Cry Later" opened at #2 on Billboard's rankings of the most popular songs in the United States. Drake extended his record of most all-time Hot 100 Top 10 records (41).

"Laugh Now Cry Later" pulled in 69.8 million streams. While the single was not able to topple Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion for the pole position on the Hot 100 (72.2 million streams), Drizzy and Durkio did take the lead on the Streaming Songs chart thanks to weighted streams.

Lil Durk's past two weeks also include the 27-year-old rhymer appearing on "Til the War is Won" off Nas's new King's Disease studio LP. His own Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 arrived in May with 57,000 first-week units. Durk's fifth studio album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart after the release of a deluxe version in June.