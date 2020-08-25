AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Durk Earns First Top 10 Hit With Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The OTF frontman is having a hell of a year.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Durk is quickly adding his name to the shortlist of under-30 rappers competing to be at the forefront of this generation. In a two week period, the Chicago native appeared on two different songs with certified Hip Hop legends Drake and Nas.

The Durk/Drake collaboration instantly made waves when it hit the internet on August 14. "Laugh Now Cry Later" became a streaming juggernaut on Spotify and Apple Music. The music video has also collected over 50 million views on YouTube, as of press time.

All of those streams and plays helped Lil Durk earn his first Top 10 song on the Hot 100 chart. "Laugh Now Cry Later" opened at #2 on Billboard's rankings of the most popular songs in the United States. Drake extended his record of most all-time Hot 100 Top 10 records (41).

"Laugh Now Cry Later" pulled in 69.8 million streams. While the single was not able to topple Cardi B's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion for the pole position on the Hot 100 (72.2 million streams), Drizzy and Durkio did take the lead on the Streaming Songs chart thanks to weighted streams. 

Lil Durk's past two weeks also include the 27-year-old rhymer appearing on "Til the War is Won" off Nas's new King's Disease studio LP. His own Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 arrived in May with 57,000 first-week units. Durk's fifth studio album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart after the release of a deluxe version in June.

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Hit-Boy Credited As An Executive Producer For Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Album

The Hip Hop veteran is on a run at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

The international smash blocked Drake and Lil Durk from taking the top spot.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

RZA Bosses Up; Sells Half Of His Massive Catalog

RZA just unloaded half of his entire catalog to a new Hipgnosis Songs Fund!

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Wiz Khalifa Launches New Food Delivery Business In Major U.S. Cities

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is selling turkey burgers and mac and cheese!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Michael Jackson Wanted To Be "King" Of Young White Fans

Michael Jackson wanted to end racism by becoming the biggest singer in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Pandemic Ruins Roddy Ricch's Performance At The MTV Video Music Awards

Don't expect to see Roddy Ricch at the VMA Awards this year!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Drake Gives Huge Boost To GoFundMe For Superstar Battle Rapper Nu Jerzey Twork

Canadian rapper and avid battle rap fan and investor, Drake, has dropped an undisclosed amount on New Jersey rapper's GoFundMe, weeks after he survived an accident that almost cost him his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Big Sean Announces Release Date For Highly Anticipated Album "Detroit 2"

Detroit 2 finally here! Big Sean announces new album.

Kershaw St. Jawnson