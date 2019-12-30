AllHipHop
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The "Fresh Unwrapped" event scheduled for this weekend was called off.

(AllHipHop News) Chicago-raised rapper Lil Durk was set to perform in The Bahamas on December 28. Unfortunately, he was not able to enter the West Indian island nation.

Fresh Entertainment Bahamas was bringing the artist born Durk Derrick Banks to Nassau for the "Fresh Unwrapped" concert. However, the company announced the event was canceled with all tickets being refunded.

Several outlets are reporting that Lil Durk was turned around at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. Apparently, his open criminal case in America was the cause of the denial.

Durk was arrested in May in connection to a February shooting near Atlanta's famed Varsity restaurant. He was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unlawful association with a criminal street gang.

A Fulton County judge granted a $250,000 bond in the case. Durk was freed from jail and purportedly required to wear an ankle monitor at all times. The 27-year-old Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 creator has insisted he did not commit the crimes he is accused of in Atlanta.

