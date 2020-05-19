Lil Durk Talks Working With Metro Boomin On 'No Auto Durk' Joint Project

The 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' creator has another body of work on the way.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Durk is now in the process of creating a joint effort titled No Auto Durk with Metro Boomin. The Chicago-bred rapper spoke to Ebro Darden on Apple Music about the forthcoming collection.

"Metro made himself not accessible. So for you to have a Metro it's like, 'Okay bet. We won.' You do Metros with the Drakes, Futures, Thugs, 21 Savages. Everybody don't get a Metro by themselves," said Durk.

Metro Boomin has made official collaborative projects with 21 Savage, Offset & 21 Savage, Big Sean, and Nav. Durk just released his fifth solo studio album, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2, on May 8.

"I don't really know, we just record. One day he probably says 13, the next day, he probably says 9. We just gonna record up until it's time," answered Durk when asked how many songs they plan to have for No Auto Durk. "I wanna at least do like 40 songs."