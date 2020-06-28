Lil Duval Is Being Sued Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Former friends of Lil Duval have filed a lawsuit against the rapper over a song they allegedly wrote together.

(AllHipHop News) Just a couple days after his baby mama hit him with a child support case, Lil Duval is under legal fire once again, but this time over his hit single, “Smile (Living My Best Life)” featuring Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy.

According to Bossip, Duval’s former creative partners (and friends), are suing him for copyright infringement.

Darwin Quinn is a producer and songwriter, while Mitchelle’l Sium is a professional singer/songwriter, who helped create Young Dro’s “Shoulder Lean.”

Quinn and Sium claim they lent their magic touch to the smash single "Smile," by contributing lyrics and even developing the melody with Lil Duval.

The songwriters claim Duval stole the song and "snuck off" to re-record the song "with another producer" according to the complaint.

This isn’t the first time Duval had played Darwin Quinn and Mitchelle’l Sium. They claim he pulled the same stunt with “Drop It Off,” a song they allegedly created together.

Lil Duval went on to make money off that single too, but he supposedly never compensated his co-creators.

With all that being said, Quinn and Sium are now seeking $150K in damages, per infringement.