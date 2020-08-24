AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Jon Kicks Off National S.K.A.M Artist Day" On Twitch With 24-Hour Virtual Sets

AllHipHop Staff

The 24-hour party is streaming on Twitch with 24 DJ's Across five countries and multiple continents!

Sujit Kundu, the gatekeeper to the Hottest DJ’s and artists, founder and CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist, s throwing his 25th consecutive birthday blowout celebration around the globe.

Sujit Kundu, is the founder and CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist. Over the past 25-years, the brand has become the leading full-service booking agency. And each year, Kundu has held a blowout birthday celebration around the globe.

SKam flyer

The year 2020 marks the 24th consecutive birthday extravaganza and with the current pandemic forcing the in-person event to be canceled, yet nothing was going to stop Sujit from throwing the party of the year.

Due to the current pandemic, Sujit is hosting a 24-hour virtual birthday party on August 24th, with DJs from all over the globe will be playing sets for 24 hours straight, streaming on Twitch, across 5 different countries.

Lil Jon, Pete Wentz, Samantha Ronson, Irie, Chase B, Baby Yu, Crooked, DJ Five, Eric DLux, Ever, Gusto, Jerzy, Justin Credible, Lezlee, Quiz, Richard Vision, Ross One, Sour Milk, Trauma, Triple XL, Bliss

(Dubai), Fricktion (London), Lead (Tokyo) and Horizon (Melbourne) and more are among the DJ's spinning up grooves for fans.

COVID-19 caused an unexpected shift in his business globally but that has not stopped the demand for S.K.A.M. artists DJs during quarantine. The company's roster of clients are regularly booked for IG Live performances and guest DJ sets across digital platforms.

Kundu’s vast client roster of names range in notability and genre, some commanding fees in the five figures and bolstering over 100 clients inclusive of Deejays and musical talent names such as Lil Jon, Tyga, Taryn Manning, Brooke Evers, LA Leakers, Nick Cannon, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Caroline D’Amore, DJ Irie, Reach and Samantha Ronson just to name a few.

S.K.A.M. Division, which focuses on radio promotion services, continues to thrive and successfully markets various artists' singles and albums in its second building in Los Angeles, which is equipped with recording studios and production classes for those looking to break ground into the industry.

The birthday celebration kicked off on August 23rd, 2020 and is running for 24 hours straight on Twitch. Click here to check it out.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Drake Gives Huge Boost To GoFundMe For Superstar Battle Rapper Nu Jerzey Twork

Canadian rapper and avid battle rap fan and investor, Drake, has dropped an undisclosed amount on New Jersey rapper's GoFundMe, weeks after he survived an accident that almost cost him his life.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Brandy & Monica To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

"The Boy Is Mine" collaborators will face off live from Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Michael Jackson Wanted To Be "King" Of Young White Fans

Michael Jackson wanted to end racism by becoming the biggest singer in the world.

AllHipHop Staff

Master P. Backtracks After Labeling C-Murder "Ungrateful" In Post Tagging Monica

Master P and C-Murder's relationship seems to be strained as the younger Miller attempts to get out of a life sentence in prison.

AllHipHop Staff

Dave East Hints At Making A Collaborative Project With Mary J. Blige

The 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' star also speaks on working with the late Pop Smoke.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Becomes Longest-Charting Album By A Female Rapper

The Bardi Gang leader adds another record to her musical résumé.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Live Virtual Concert

This will be the Houston Hottie's first performance since the shooting incident in July.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lauryn Hill Performs For Louis Vuitton Men’s SS21 Shanghai Show

LV's traveling presentation is expected to hit Tokyo in September.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)