Lil Jon Kicks Off National S.K.A.M Artist Day" On Twitch With 24-Hour Virtual Sets

The 24-hour party is streaming on Twitch with 24 DJ's Across five countries and multiple continents!

Sujit Kundu, is the founder and CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist. Over the past 25-years, the brand has become the leading full-service booking agency. And each year, Kundu has held a blowout birthday celebration around the globe.

The year 2020 marks the 24th consecutive birthday extravaganza and with the current pandemic forcing the in-person event to be canceled, yet nothing was going to stop Sujit from throwing the party of the year.

Due to the current pandemic, Sujit is hosting a 24-hour virtual birthday party on August 24th, with DJs from all over the globe will be playing sets for 24 hours straight, streaming on Twitch, across 5 different countries.

Lil Jon, Pete Wentz, Samantha Ronson, Irie, Chase B, Baby Yu, Crooked, DJ Five, Eric DLux, Ever, Gusto, Jerzy, Justin Credible, Lezlee, Quiz, Richard Vision, Ross One, Sour Milk, Trauma, Triple XL, Bliss

(Dubai), Fricktion (London), Lead (Tokyo) and Horizon (Melbourne) and more are among the DJ's spinning up grooves for fans.

COVID-19 caused an unexpected shift in his business globally but that has not stopped the demand for S.K.A.M. artists DJs during quarantine. The company's roster of clients are regularly booked for IG Live performances and guest DJ sets across digital platforms.

Kundu’s vast client roster of names range in notability and genre, some commanding fees in the five figures and bolstering over 100 clients inclusive of Deejays and musical talent names such as Lil Jon, Tyga, Taryn Manning, Brooke Evers, LA Leakers, Nick Cannon, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Caroline D’Amore, DJ Irie, Reach and Samantha Ronson just to name a few.

S.K.A.M. Division, which focuses on radio promotion services, continues to thrive and successfully markets various artists' singles and albums in its second building in Los Angeles, which is equipped with recording studios and production classes for those looking to break ground into the industry.

The birthday celebration kicked off on August 23rd, 2020 and is running for 24 hours straight on Twitch. Click here to check it out.