Lil Kim Announces Tory Lanez As An Executive Producer For Her Next Album

Kimberly Jones and Daystar Peterson connected in the studio.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Kim's 2019 musical comeback did not live up to the Hip Hop legend's legacy. The 10-track 9 album failed to impact the Billboard 200 chart.

However, it appears Queen Bee is back to work on her next project with a contemporary hitmaker. Kim posted photos with singer/rapper Tory Lanez to her Instagram account.

The IG caption reads:

Anybody who knows me knows that I love this man and that he’s one of my biggest music idols. 🤩 I can’t wait for us to get out of this damn quarantine. 😷And before y’all get started wit ya mess me and my friend @torylanez (and one of the executive producer’s of my next album) and I oop! 🙊 😂 We just be having so much fun when we be working in the studio!! I guess it’s safe to say I’m a big fan of Toronto!! 😂🇨🇦🙌🏽

Lanez released his Top 5-charting Chixtape 5 studio LP in 2019. In February of this year, the Canadian revealed he will be parting ways with Interscope Records after dropping the forthcoming New Toronto 3 in the near future.

Over the last week, Lil Kim was also seen in the recording studio with fellow Brooklynite Fivio Foreign. The rising "Big Drip" rapper showed love to Kimmy on his own Instagram page.