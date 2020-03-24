AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lil Kim Announces Tory Lanez As An Executive Producer For Her Next Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kimberly Jones and Daystar Peterson connected in the studio.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Kim's 2019 musical comeback did not live up to the Hip Hop legend's legacy. The 10-track 9 album failed to impact the Billboard 200 chart.

However, it appears Queen Bee is back to work on her next project with a contemporary hitmaker. Kim posted photos with singer/rapper Tory Lanez to her Instagram account.

The IG caption reads:

Anybody who knows me knows that I love this man and that he’s one of my biggest music idols. 🤩 I can’t wait for us to get out of this damn quarantine. 😷And before y’all get started wit ya mess me and my friend @torylanez (and one of the executive producer’s of my next album) and I oop! 🙊 😂 We just be having so much fun when we be working in the studio!! I guess it’s safe to say I’m a big fan of Toronto!! 😂🇨🇦🙌🏽 

Lanez released his Top 5-charting Chixtape 5 studio LP in 2019. In February of this year, the Canadian revealed he will be parting ways with Interscope Records after dropping the forthcoming New Toronto 3 in the near future.

Over the last week, Lil Kim was also seen in the recording studio with fellow Brooklynite Fivio Foreign. The rising "Big Drip" rapper showed love to Kimmy on his own Instagram page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

latinlobster

Yung Berg's Alleged Victim Speaks Out About Home Invasion Accusations

Talia Tilley hires Lisa Bloom as her attorney.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cam'ron: 'Uncut Gems' Directors Used Me & Tried To Give Me A "Sucker Ass Role"

The Dipset general jokes about wanting a "consultant fee."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

rell e. rell

Lil Uzi Vert Makes History By Charting Every Song From Back-To-Back Weekly Album Releases

The "Bean (Kobe)" performer is having a remarkable month.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bun B Shares Video Of White Woman Calling His Wife Racist Slurs

Bun B and his wife got into an altercation with a crazy, racist white woman, and it was all captured on video!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

MattBane

Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Tops Hot 100 Chart For 11th Week

Will The Weeknd dethrone the Compton spitter next week?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

'The Banker' Starring Anthony Mackie & Samuel L. Jackson Premieres On Apple TV+

The streamer presents director George Nolfi's historical drama about two African-American businessmen.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Eliza Reign Denies She Invaded Future's Privacy In War Over Baby

Future's messy war with Eliza Reign over his alleged baby isn't slowing down as she fights the rapper in an invasion of privacy lawsuit.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

Big opie52

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Have Coronavirus, Wants Out Of Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine fears he may have the coronavirus, so he's asking a judge to let him out of prison early to serve out his prison sentence at home.

GrouchyGreg

by

Big opie52