Lil Kim Confirms Appearance At Snoop Dogg's Star-Studded Lovers & Friends Festival

(AllHipHop News) There was some confusion about the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival when it was first announced. Lil Kim was named as one of the acts for the concert, but the Hip Hop legend initially blasted the event's official flyer as "fake."

Snoop Dogg, who is one of the promoters for Lovers & Friends, had to publicly address Kim's comments. The entertainment icon said in an Instagram video, "Lil Kim, get at me on the DM, so we can get at you about this money. We were talking to some of your peoples. Or we thought we were talking to some of your peoples."

It appears the Queen Bee will be in Los Angeles on May 9 for the event along with Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, TLC, Brandy, Monica, Ja Rule, and other music stars. Lil Kim took to Twitter to confirm her involvement with Snoop's Lovers & Friends Festival.

"THE CHECK HAS CLEARED 🙌🏼💸 Thank Uncle @SnoopDogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening but y’all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See ya’ll May 9th, 2020! Tickets on sale TOMORROW‼️" tweeted Lil Kim early Thursday morning.

Kim's tweet was accompanied by a new version of the Lovers & Friends flyer. Her name is now located on the third line of the bill instead of the fifth line like on the original. She is listed on the same level as Nelly, Sean Paul, and T-Pain which is one row below Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, and Megan Thee Stallion.