Lil Mosey And Crew Busted With Arsenal Of Weapons

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lil Mosey and his crew got caught in Burbank, California with a stash of weapons.

(AllHipHop News) This weekend, teen rap sensation Lil Mosey was arrested for riding around with three illegal firearms that apparently belonged to no one in the car.

Mosey, whose real name is Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, hit the big time only three years ago with the single called the “Pull Up.”

Swiftly thrown into the limelight, he has since dropped out of high school and assumed the lifestyle of the rich rap star.

Mosey, his bodyguard/ driver and friends are caught up with weapons...weapons that not one of them tried to claim.

It was noted that Lil Mosey is a teen, right?

The 18-year-old "Blueberry Faygo" rapper was pulled over in Burbank, early Sunday morning (around 1 am PST) by police officers, who noticed that the 2016 Cadillac Escalade he was riding in had no plates on it.

During the inspection, the officers eyed an empty holster on the bodyguard/driver's lap. They also found within the car three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols, a gun on the juvenile’s person, one in the glove box and another in the center console.

The cops further searched the vehicle and recovered four credit cards in the bodyguard/ driver’s backpack and not one of them belonged to anyone in the car. Everyone was detained.

Mosey was able to post bail at $35,000. He is expected, according to the outlet, to return to court in September.

