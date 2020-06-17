Lil Nas X Admits Denying Being A Nicki Minaj Stan Out Of Fear He Would Be Outed As Gay

The 21-year-old rapper finally confesses to once running a Barb fan page.

(AllHipHop News) Montero "Lil Nas X" Hill decided to come out as gay in June 2019. After revealing his sexuality publicly, Lil Nas discussed how he originally wanted to die with his secret.

It turns out the "Old Town Road" performer had a lot of fears about coming out. In a Twitter exchange on Tuesday night, Lil Nas admitted he hid being a diehard Nicki Minaj fanatic because he thought people would assume he was attracted to men.

One of Minaj's followers asked Lil Nas why he did not claim to be a "Barb" when asked about it in the past. He responded, "I didn’t want people to know I was gay [to be honest]."

Another user stated that being a Minaj supporter does not make a person gay. Lil Nas replied, "It don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to Nicki u are gay. And the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

Lil Nas X was accused of running a Nicki Minaj stan/troll Twitter account under the handle @NasMaraj before he became famous. For months, the Georgia native repeatedly refused to confirm whether he was once @NasMaraj or a fan of the Young Money rapstress. He did finally confess to being a Barb in May of this year.